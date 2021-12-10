And Just Like That Fans Are Shipping Miranda With A New Character

HBO Max’s new series And Just Like That — which is actually a reboot of the older Sex and the City series — has given viewers a lot to process since its Dec. 9 release. Between a major character passing away to classic easter eggs that’ll make any fan’s heart clench, SATC fans can’t help but wonder how much more they can take. And a new potential twist isn’t boding well for one of the most beloved couples of the franchise. After watching the first few episodes, you might be wondering if Miranda and Che will date on And Just Like That. Let’s investigate, shall we?

Warning: Major Spoilers for And Just Like That Episodes 1 and 2 follow. The series premiere introduced fans to a new character in the SATC universe, Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez). Che — whose birth name was actually Cheryl — is a comedian who also hosts podcast Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) frequently guest stars on. Che is also the first non-binary character to appear in the franchise.

When viewers meet Che, they’re in the middle of a recording session with Carrie talking about masturbation. While Che was candid about their ~ self-pleasure ~ habits on-air, Carrie clammed up. As they left the recording session together, Che told Carrie she needed to be more forthcoming about her sexuality.

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO

It’s not until the second episode — which also premiered on Dec. 9 — that fans got to see Che interact with Miranda (Cynthia Nixon). When Miranda’s son, Brady (Niall Cunningham), asked for a hit of the marijuana Che was smoking at Mr. Big’s funeral. Mirana — in a very Miranda move — forcefully intervened. At first, Che stood their ground, but eventually, they apologized to Miranda and complimented her on her parenting. Though the interaction was short, the sparks were clearly flying after Che told Mirando she looked like “a Rambo” and not “a Miranda.”

The franchise has never had an end-game lesbian couple — even though Samantha (Kim Cattrall) did date a woman for a few episodes in Season 4. Plus, with both Diaz and Nixon being proud LGBTQIA+ members, it would be extra special to see on-screen. The thing is, while fans are clearly on board, there’s still Miranda’s husband, Steve (David Eigenberg) to consider. While a Miranda-Che shippage is already happening, might I instead suggest a throuple or poly situation? I don’t know if my heart can take another classic couple ending. Maybe this way we could have our Che but keep our Steve too...

And Just Like That continues with new episodes every Thursday on HBO Max.