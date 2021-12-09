This Sex And The City Easter Egg In And Just Like That Will Wreck You

For six seasons (and two movies), Carrie Bradshaw was a woman looking for love in all the wrong places. From the show’s premiere episode, Mr. Big, a major business tycoon who was majorly out of her league, was the guy she was destined to end up with. However, it took a lot to make Carrie realize that. When Big and Carrie finally got married in the first Sex and the City movie, it was obviously a huge deal. However, fans couldn’t have known how Carrie’s wedding shoes would play a huge role in Sex and the City lore so many years later, with the show’s sequel series, And Just Like That.

Warning: Big spoilers for And Just Like That Episodes 1 and 2 follow. Carrie’s love of high-end heels was a running feature throughout the series. People still rank her footwear choices to this day, and some of them have taken on lives of their own two decades later. Carrie’s wedding shoes were no exception. (People still get married in the shoes, as well as knock-off versions of them.) When Big finally got down on one knee properly in the first Sex and the City movie, he didn’t have a diamond ring to close the deal. Instead, he had something far more valuable to Carrie: shoes — a pair of $965 blue satin Manolo Blahnik pumps, to be exact.

Fast-forward to the new iteration of Carrie’s story: HBO Max’s And Just Like That, which premiered on Dec. 9, 2021. When Carrie decided to wear those fateful heels to Lily’s piano recital in the first episode, it set off alarm bells for fans. But Big, ever the oblivious one, indulgently grinned. As she walked out the door, he smiled and told Carrie, “I’m just looking at you” for the last time as she sailed out in those precious sapphire pumps.

When Carrie came home, expecting to see Big triumphantly finishing his 1,000th Peloton ride, she returned to a shock. Big was lying on the floor of the shower, grasping his arm as his heart stopped forever. Carrie raced over to him, trying to revive him, only to realize he was already gone. As she curled up around Big’s body and sobbed, the shoes, now soaked from the shower, fell off her feet. As fans came to terms with the abrupt end of Carrie and Big’s love story, those perfect, bright blue heels sat on the floor of the shower, the hot water soaking the silk as the dye leaked out, ruining them for good. Carrie’s most perfect pair of shoes, representing her fairytale ending, were gone, along with the man she loved — two loses neither she, nor fans, will ever truly get over.

