And Just Like That Is Officially Getting A Third Season

Miranda’s mid-life crisis isn’t over yet... and neither are Carrie’s ever-changing love life and Charlotte’s increasingly hectic family problems. On Aug. 22, Max announced that And Just Like That will be back for a third season. So raise a cosmo and check out all the details about Season 3 of the Sex and the City sequel series.

The Season 3 pickup was announced just a couple days before the And Just Like That Season 2 finale. Unlike the first season, which was surprisingly focused on grief, Season 2 brought a bit more humor into the AJLT world, as Carrie moved on from Big and started to explore a relationship with her ex Aidan again. The second season also brought Charlotte back to work as a gallerist, and put Miranda through the ringer even more than before as her relationship with Che became to rocky to sustain. Oh, and the real shocker of the season: Kim Cattrall’s brief return as Samantha Jones. Sadly, Samantha’s comeback was confined to a phone call — but maybe there’s hope for an in-person cameo in Season 3.

Until we get more information about the next adventure on the ladies’ horizon, here’s everything that we do know about And Just Like That Season 3.

And Just Like That Season 3 Cast

Obviously, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis will be reprising their lead roles as Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte for Season 3. The rest of the show’s main cast is also expected to return, including Sara Ramirez as Che, Sarita Choudhury as Seema, Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa, Karen Pittman as Nya, Mario Cantone as Anthony, Evan Handler as Harry, and David Eigenberg as Steve.

Max

The real question mark will be around whether or not John Corbett will return as Aidan. Carrie’s relationship with Aidan was a focal point of Season 2, but nobody is sure if it will actually last this time around.

And Just Like That Season 3 Trailer Prediction

Filming for the first two seasons of And Just Like That took about five months each, so don’t expect to see any footage from Season 3 until 2024.

And Just Like That Season 3 Release Date Prediction

Max has yet to reveal a release date, but if Season 3 follows the first two seasons’ release schedule — which had a year-and-a-half gap between them — it may not premiere until early 2025.