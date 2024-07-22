Unfortunately, Samantha Jones is not making a triumphant return to the world of Sex & The City for And Just Like That Season 3. Rumors of Kim Cattrall reprising her iconic character (in a more substantial way than a 73-second phone call) started on July 10 when Life & Style published a piece speculating on her involvement in the upcoming season. After the rumors gained traction online, Cattrall denied any surprise Samantha Jones appearances in Season 3.

“#AndJustLikeThat - It Looks Like #KimCattrall (aka Samantha Jones) Will Be Back For 'And Just Like That...' Season 3 After All!” a fan posted on X, formerly called Twitter, sharing an Elle article about the rumors. According to the speculation, And Just Like That producers were “bending over backwards to pay [Cattrall] an absolute fortune” to return as Samantha, but she likely wouldn’t film scenes with the other women.

However, on July 21, Cattrall replied to the tweet and put an end to the rumors, “Aw that’s so kind but I’m not 💋.”

Cattrall has been open about tension between her and Sarah Jessica Parker. In October 2017, she told Piers Morgan that the SATC cast wasn’t as close as they appeared, per CNN. According to her, she had “never been friends” with them. She also said that Parker in particular “could’ve been nicer.” In October 2018, after Cattrall’s brother passed away and Parker spoke out, Cattrall said Parker was “cruel” and accused her of being a hypocrite.

Parker has also commented on the public feud and how it relates back to And Just Like That. During a June 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Parker explained, “We did not ask her to be part of this because she made it clear that that wasn't something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn't occur to us.”

Parker also took issue with how the media viewed her and Cattrall’s tense relationship. “It’s so painful for people to keep talking about this ‘catfight’ — a ‘fight,’ a ‘fight,’ a ‘fight,’” Parker told THR. “I’ve never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I’ve worked with — ever. There is not a ‘fight’ going on. There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf. I wouldn’t do it. That is not the way I would have it. So I just wish that they would stop calling this a ‘catfight’ or an ‘argument,’ because it doesn’t reflect [reality]. There has been one person talking.”