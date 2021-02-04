Aquarians may be progressive, inventive, and willfully independent individuals, but when it comes to sentimental stuff, they tend to run in the opposite direction. Those born between Jan. 20 and Feb. 18 would much rather discuss their favorite podcasts and UFO sightings than — ugh — emotions, which can make relationships a little tough for them. However, that doesn't mean Aquarians aren't open to love, and in fact, they'll do just about anything for the people they care about. This air sign thrives on intellectual connections and tons of passion, and your fave Aquarius celebrities' quotes about love are so on-brand.

For Aquarians, relationships aren't just about physical attraction — they want their partner to be a friend and intellectual equal. And though they tend to come off as a little emotionally detached, they become passionate partners with exactly zero inhibition once they feel sure about a person. These intellects are all about deep convos, genuine bonds, and totally bonkers sex, but because they're idealists, it's tough for anyone to meet an Aquarius' rigorous standards. They'd rather be alone than be with the wrong person, and these quotes from Aquarius A-listers show why this air sign makes for such an intensely interesting SO.

Harry Styles Thinks Past Loves Should Be Celebrated TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images I like tipping a hat to the time together. You're celebrating the fact it was powerful and made you feel something, rather than 'this didn't work out, and that's bad' ... Meeting someone new, sharing those experiences, it's the best sh*t ever. So thank you. — Harry Styles to Rolling Stone in April 2017

Megan Thee Stallion Believes Love Is Worth Waiting For David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images There will always be somebody out there that has been through the same thing that you've been through — you've really just got to stay strong and you got to find that person. Somebody is always willing to help you, so if you ever feel like you're by yourself, you got to tough it out for a little while. You got to be yourself. But you always going to run into somebody that's going to give you that love that you've been looking for. — Megan Thee Stallion to i-D in November 2019

Justin Timberlake Says You'll Know When You Find "That Person" Isabel Infantes - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Once you find that person, it's like a baptism, where you're like, 'I can't go back.' — Justin Timberlake to Entertainment Tonight in October 2019

Jennifer Aniston Sees Love As A Collaboration Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I think a good relationship is about collaboration. That's the way to go in a relationship. I think you just need to talk to each other. Say what you need. Say what you want. That way it's not threatening. You just need to say, 'This is important to me.' Don't expect your mate to read your mind. — Jennifer Aniston to Harper's Bazaar in September 2009

Ashton Kutcher Thinks No Text Can Replace A "Loving Touch" Steve Jennings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images We communicate with every part of our being, and there are times when we must use it all. When someone needs us, he or she needs all of us. There's no text that can replace a loving touch when someone we love is hurting. — Ashton Kutcher to Harper's Bazaar in December 2010

Portia de Rossi Says Love Requires Vulnerability Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I used to think that the way to be strong was to be tough. I used to think that to be independent was to not need anyone, but she's taught me that the more vulnerable you are and the softer you are, and the more you allow people into your life and into your heart, the happier you are and the more valuable you are to other people. — Portia de Rossi on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2010

Paul Mescal Believes Love Requires An Intellectual Connection David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I think you can absolutely fancy someone on a physical level, but ultimately, if you are intrigued by their intellectual capacity, that's going to elevate the relationship. — Paul Mescal to Mashable in May 2020

Oprah Asserts True Love Is Not Always Glamorous Leon Bennett/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo. But you want someone who'll help you catch the bus. — Oprah Winfrey to People in November 1992

The Weeknd Says Relationships Are Never Easy Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic/Getty Images I mean, in life, what relationship is easy? — The Weeknd to The Guardian in December 2016

Ariel Winter Thinks Some Parts of Relationships Should Be Private Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I love to be open and honest. I love to tell people anything they want to ask me, but I realized now that there are some things that I want to keep to myself ... There are some things about my relationships, about my life, that I keep to myself and that's actually been better for me. Not that I don't want to share anything with people in general. I do ... There are just some things that I think should be kept private so I can have something to myself. — Ariel Winter to Schön! in February 2019

Michael B. Jordan Thinks Opening Yourself To Love Is Hard Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images I shut out love, I didn't want love. I wanted to be in this lonely place as long as I could ... Your mind is so powerful. Your mind will get your body past a threshold that it would have given up on way before. Honestly, therapy, just talking to somebody just helped me out a lot. As a man you get a lot of slack for it. I don't really subscribe to that. Everyone needs to unpack and talk. — Michael B. Jordan on SuperSoul Conversations in February 2019

Emma Roberts Thinks Relationships Shouldn't Have An Audience David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images I never want to talk about relationships I'm in or that are ending or have ended. It's hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience. — Emma Roberts to Cosmopolitan in May 2019

Henry Golding Sees All Love As Valid & Beautiful Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I come from an understanding that love is love... it doesn't matter if you're Black, Latino, gay, straight, bi — it's that feeling of yearning and that return of that. — Henry Golding to Attitude in September 2020