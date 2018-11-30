If you’re looking for a partner who’s always in the mood for an adventure, look no further than a Sagittarius. Dating this mutable fire sign will never stop being exciting, but truth be told, not everyone is Sagittarius’ best match. For instance, if you’re someone who loves being pushed out of their comfort zone before embarking on a wild ride, you need all the Sagittarius energy that you can get. Sure, this zodiac sign also may be known for their inability to commit and their resistance to being tied down, but can you blame them?

A Sagittarius has wings, and if you’re not someone they can fly with, you’re not worth their time. Are you wondering whether you are? If so, these four zodiac signs are the best matches for Sagittarius: Aries, Gemini, Leo, and Pisces. Even though no pair is flawless, these zodiac duos are pretty damn close. However, let’s get one thing straight: You can’t measure astrological compatibility based on your sun signs alone. There are several layers in both partners’ birth charts that must be considered and synastry is an art that astrologers spend years perfecting. But hey, no one can really disagree that the following zodiac signs are MFEO.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21-April 19): This Would Be A Ride-Or-Die Relationship

If I could sum up the partnership between a Sagittarius and an Aries in one word, it would be “exhilarating.” Since both of these zodiac signs are made of the fire element, their intimacy is capable of turning into a full-blown inferno. Aries is a cardinal fire sign that reacts instinctively and never shies away from a challenge while Sagittarius is expansive and mutable, always happy to amplify the energy of adrenaline-junkie Aries. Both of these zodiac signs are always in search of more out of life and they’ll go out of their way to keep things in a constant state of excitement.

Think of this pair as a dynamic duo of superheroes. As they save the day, they’re falling in love with each other’s swift calls to action and adventure.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21-June 21): They Complete Each Other

The relationship between a Gemini and a Sagittarius might just be the most important one they’ll ever experience in life. Since they’re opposite signs, they each contain what the other is missing. Half the time, this pair can’t stand each other. But the other half? It’s amazing enough to leave you believing in magic. When a Sagittarius and a Gemini click, it’s fireworks beyond anything you’ve ever seen before. The only problem? Their differences may doom them before they ever get the chance to see it.

Think Angelina Jolie (Gemini) and Brad Pitt (Sagittarius), or Kanye West (Gemini) and Taylor Swift (Sagittarius). See where I’m going with this? Sparks can fly, but they can also crash and burn.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23-Aug. 22): They’re The Most Fun Couple In The Room

You know that pair that dazzles the entire room with effervescent and charismatic energy? Big chance that they’re a Sagittarius and a Leo. Fellow fire sign Leo oozes color and creativity, making them endlessly fascinating to a Sagittarius who is always trying to learn more. And while mutable Sagittarius has an insatiable desire to journey near and far, fixed Leo provides them with a home that’s so captivating a Sagittarius would rather stay than leave.

While Leo is ruled by the sun and can’t help but shine light wherever they go, Sagittarius is ruled by expansive and optimistic Jupiter, a planet that wants to be closest to the most luminous thing there is. Think of these two like a jewel-studded crown made of gold. Sagittarius is the jewel, and Leo is the gold.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 19-March 20): Bonding, To Infinity And Beyond

If your first thought when reading this was Mr. and Mrs. Bieber, you’re not the only one. After all, despite being mutable “frenemies” in astrology — as both signs sit 90 degrees apart from each other, which activates a challenging square aspect in relationship synastry — Sagittarius and Pisces should be the exception. Both traditionally ruled by auspicious Jupiter, the planet of abundance, expansion, faith, and wisdom, these two signs believe in the impossible.

Sagittarius’ larger-than-life personality and overflowing optimism is similar to that of Pisces’ all-encompassing nature and mystical persona. This mutable water sign also looks up to Sagittarius, as they are inspired by their passionate, spontaneous, and worldly nature. Similarly, Pisces’ otherworldly belief systems and creative musings serve as a motivation for Sagittarius in many ways. For this pairing, the limit does not exist.