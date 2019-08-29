I'm not going to lie to you guys — I'm far from an easygoing person. I'm fiercely private, yet totally nosy. I'm deeply sarcastic, yet brutally honest. I'm evasive and unpredictable, and if you wrong me, I'm probably going to hold a grudge until I'm wearing dentures and Depends (and maybe even longer than that). I'm a Scorpio to my core, and though my husband can probably give you better insight, I'd like to think I still know a thing or two about what dating a Scorpio is like.

Scorpios are one of the most complicated signs (if not the most complicated sign) of the zodiac. If you're trying to woo one, it's going to take some time to get to know them — which would be fine, except that a Scorpio's powerful intuition will probably have you figured out within the first five minutes. Romancing this water sign may not be easy (considering that I'm about as cuddly as... well, a scorpion), but is it eworth it? My vote is yes, but again, you'll have to ask the hubby. Before you ask out that elusive individual born between Oct. 23 and Nov. 22, here are just a few things you should probably keep in mind.

They Take A While To Open Up Shutterstock Scorpios are inherently secretive, and that's not necessarily because they're hiding something from you — at least, not anything bad. Yes, this water sign likes to exude an air of mystery, but they also resist baring their souls right away because (and you better not tell anyone this), they're a little sensitive. OK, a lot sensitive. Being vulnerable is hard for a Scorpio, so be patient with them and expect that it make take some time before your trust is earned.

They Won't Stand For Deceit Those born under this sign are known to be truth-seekers, and because water signs are incredibly attuned to others' thoughts and feelings, they'll probably know you're lying before you even do. If you want to date a Scorpio, then you better be all in, as Scorpios have very little patience for immaturity or infidelity. As difficult as it is to earn a Scorpio's trust, it's incredibly easy for you to lose it. Allow yourself to be honest and open with a Scorpio, and you'll be rewarded.

They Tend To Be A Little Moody When you're dealing with a person who is at once sensitive, stubborn, and suspicious, you're bound to encounter some pretty intense mood swings. While Scorpios have a great sense of humor, they're also known for being glass-half-empty types, so what might not seem like a big deal to you can feel like a tragedy for this sign. Scorpio may be a fixed sign (meaning it's associated with persistence and stabilization), but a Scorpio's moods are capricious. Be prepared for anything.

They Require Alone Time Shutterstock Considering how private Scorpios are, it should come as no surprise that this sign requires plenty of space. You may want to spend all of your time with one (Scorpios are irresistible, after all), but any Scorpio can probably attest that their "me time" is not to be messed with. People born under this sign dislike feeling suffocated almost as much as they dislike being told what to do. Allow a Scorpio their independence, and your relationship will benefit.

They Are Always Down For Sex The rumors are true: Scorpios are sexual, sensuous seductresses. But that doesn't mean that sex is the only thing on a Scorpio's mind. This sign is just as much into passion as sensory pleasures. For Scorpios, sex is a way to surpass physical barriers and feel closer to you on a more carnal level, which is why sex assumes the importance that it does in a Scorpio’s world. That doesn't mean you have to be DTF 24/7 to keep a Scorpio interested, but do keep in mind that intimacy is a priority for those born under this sign.

They Make For Compassionate And Committed Partners Scorpios tend to desire partners for life, so if you're lucky enough to romance a Scorpio, you'll find yourself with a fiercely loyal and loving companion. It may take a while, but once a cautious Scorpio falls for you, those feelings are deep and intense. Despite that tough exterior, this water sign is just longing for the security and safety that a strong relationship can provide. Treat a Scorpio well, and they'll love you with all their heart.