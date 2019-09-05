It's no wonder air sign Libra is so darn romantic — they're literally ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty. From candlelit dinners to steamy make-out sessions, lovely Libra is a modern-day Romeo, with all the moves and verbal affirmations to prove it. Though anyone would be lucky to date this dreamy air sign, the four zodiac signs who are most compatible with Libras may have an extra advantage. While the stars don't dictate everything, air signs Gemini and Aquarius and fire signs Leo and Sagittarius may make ideal lovers for Libras, astrologically speaking, that is.

Though they love to get down and dirty, Libras also love to talk about philosophy and art. Socially conscious and super intellectual, Libra's ideal partner is someone who wants to change the world with them. Libra loves to meet new people and explore different places. While the romantic date nights they plan are amazing and thoughtful, these scales love the nightlife, baby. They want nothing more than to hit the town for a night out with their boo and all of their besties.

Here are the four signs likely to fall in love with a Libra, so prepare to fall hard.

Gemini (May 21–June 20) Both easygoing air signs, Libra and Gemini just get each other. Social and communicative, they both love to go out on the town and spend time in big groups. Though they're both known for being a little indecisive, when Gemini and Libra come together as partners, they both get better at making big decisions. Libra and Gemini are the quintessential couple that's also best friends. When the scales meet the twins, sparks are sure to fly.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22) Libra will be drawn to theatrical Leo's ability to captivate their audience. (Their audience being whoever the pair is around at the time.) Though both Libra and Leo love attention, Libra will have no trouble letting their Leo light up the room. While Leo has a tendency to get a little tunnel vission, Libra is great at seeing things from different perspectives. This pair can teach each other so many things and will have endless fun learning along the way.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18) Libra and Aquarius are both creative and intelligent. Open-minded and socially conscious, this pair will care about a lot of the same causes and will work together to make the world a better place. Though Libra may be a little emotional, this pair will be able to talk to each other about anything. Destined to form a lasting and robust bond, Libra and Aquarius are a perfect air sign match.