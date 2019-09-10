Fair. Loyal. Intellectual. Creative.

Have I piqued your interest yet? If so, I'm here to tell you all the things you need to know before you date a Libra, so strap in for potentially the most exciting, romantic ride of your life. Elite Daily spoke with astrology experts to get the scoop on courting a Libra.

The Libra's sign is the scale, which symbolizes balance. The Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty. According to pop culture astrologer Kyle Thomas, “Astrologically, [the] Libra is extremely connected to the air/fire signs (Aquarius, Gemini, Aries, Sagittarius, Leo),” he says. “This is because they are ‘extroverted’ signs and crave stimulation, mental connection, and like spontaneity. There is an intuitive flow and often a match of interests and lifestyles.”

Libras seek peace and harmony in every aspect of life. When it comes to relationships, they may be drawn to some drama “in order for things to not get stale,” according to Thomas, but they wholeheartedly value romance and love discovering what makes their partner tick.

Needless to say, the lovely Libra really has it all, and there are more than a few things you should know about the Libra before dating them.

1. A Libra is a hopeless romantic.

A Libra may have dealt with their fair share of romantic disappointments just like everyone else, but they don’t let that stop them from being a hopeless romantic and believing in a fairy tale ending. According to Christa Westaway, House of Intuition’s reader and practicing astrologer, “Although Libra is an air sign, which means it governs intellect and the mind, it’s Venus-ruled. Venus rules love and pleasure.”

2. A Libra is observant.

According to Thomas, “A Libra is perceptive. They naturally know how to read people and are very good at pleasing [someone else’s] needs.” The Libra has a deep understanding of the ways of the world and knows how to reach out to many people. This can make them nurturing in love.

3. A Libra is balanced.

Not only does the Libra try their best to maintain balance in their own life, but they want stability in their loved one's life as well. “A Libra craves balance, and while they may at times struggle with it, it is one of their karmic lessons in this lifetime. They will often give of themselves rather than take in order to create more balance in partnerships,” says Thomas.

4. A Libra knows how to turn on the charm.

Thomas refers to the Libra as “one of the most charming zodiac signs of all.” Libras love to be courted and aren’t ones to settle. (If you're lucky enough to be a Libra’s date, be sure to have red roses and dinner ready by candlelight.)

According to Thomas’ article entitled “Love And Sex With Libra,” Libras “[want] to live a romance that is worthy to be talked about because this sign is known for their natural ability to be likable and popular: able to shift and blend in with any surrounding yet always bring a special elegance to stand out from the crowd.”

5. A Libra is a giver.

Thomas says Libras are givers. They may tend to put the needs of others before their own. From being there for their best friends to not canceling on a date, they respect everyone's time.

According to Westaway, “Even if our Venusian Libras are prone to people pleasing, their charm, intelligence, and sweetness towards those they love and respect draw in those who seek empathy.”

6. A Libra is everyone's friend.

You won’t find a Libra trying to make enemies. Not wanting to tip the scale too much in one direction, the Libra befriends everyone. “[A Libra’s] ability to be harmonious and generous towards others gains them popularity within their social groups and in attracting new relationships,” Westaway tells Elite Daily.

7. A Libra has a good time on the couch and on the town.

The Libra is attracted to liveliness and laughter, and they live their best life in the company of someone who cares about them. But you can just as easily find them curled up with a good book on the couch as you can at the bar.

8. A Libra is optimistic.

A Libra is a practical but also optimistic spirit. According to Thomas, “[Libras] to be drawn to hope and ideals because of their air sign energy.”

9. A Libra is sensual.

Thomas says the Libra can be "sensual" and "sensitive" because they really hate conflict. “They will put great effort to make sure everyone is happy and that peace is achieved,” he tells Elite Daily.

From creating balance, to being highly optimistic and sociable, you now know the details on dating a Libra.

This post was originally published on Sept. 14, 2015. It was updated on Sept. 10, 2019. Additional reporting by Alexa Mellardo.