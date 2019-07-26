Are you the type of person who thrives in any social environment? Do you usually prefer the company of someone else over solitude? Have people told you how much they admire your bright personality? If so, there's a strong chance you might be one of the most extroverted zodiac signs and that's something to be very proud of. When you're extroverted, you can get over your shyness and talk to just about anyone. This quality helps you befriend people with ease and leap outside of your comfort zone. It can also help you network with professionals and take your career to the next level. I bet it was an extrovert who invented the concept that success is all about who you know.

Despite how energizing and bold extroverts are, the downside to their social prowess is how they might have a hard time spending time alone. Doing things like reading a book, going on a solo trip, or meditating are difficult when all you want to do is talk to other people. This is why it's important to remember that not all of the most extroverted zodiac signs are purely extroverted. You've got a whole birth chart to account for the way you are socially, so just because your zodiac sign made the cut doesn't mean that you can't stand a moment of silence. I might be a Gemini, one of the most talkative signs in all the zodiac, but because I also have a sensitive Cancer rising, I'm not always the social maven everyone expects a Gemini to be.

However, if you've got placements in Gemini, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, or Aquarius, you tend to be far more social than others. Here's why:

Shutterstock

Gemini: They're The Social Butterflies Of The Zodiac

Are you even shocked that Gemini made the "most extroverted" list? This zodiac sign basically invented social connection. Spend time around a Gemini and you'll marvel at the way they can talk about literally anything to literally anyone. Being surrounded by people they can learn from and express themselves with is truly the best place to be for a Gemini.

Leo: They Love To Show Off Around Other People

A Leo is literally ruled by the sun, which is the planet of ego, character, and the sense of self. The sun showers the entire world with its powerful light. And just like the sun, a Leo wants to be seen. They can't be seen when they're sitting at home and hiding away from others. A Leo is extroverted because being social allows them to be their biggest and best self.

Libra: They Thrive When They Meet New People

Libra is literally the partnership sign of the zodiac. Symbolized by the scales, Libra loves facilitating the gentle balance and harmony that is the cornerstone of a relationship. There's nothing a Libra loves more than engaging in a one-on-one conversation with someone and truly pouring their focus onto others. Forging new friendships is a Libra's favorite thing to do.

Sagittarius: They're Always A Big And Bold Personality

Those born under the sign of Sagittarius are famous for being loud, intense, and adventurous. They're made of such fiery energy that it can't possibly be contained. Way more often than not, someone born with Sagittarius placements loves being in a social environment because it's the best way to make long-lasting memories and create magical new experiences.

Aquarius: They Know How To Get A Big Group Together

No one brings a group of people together better than an Aquarius. Their leadership abilities are unmatched and they love being the string that ties everyone together. Even an Aquarius who has the tendency to be introverted loves being in a social setting with other like-minded people. They believe there is power in numbers, so they want to know as many people as they can.