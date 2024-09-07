Is Your Zodiac Sign More Brat Or Demure?

The vibes right now are... weird. It’s back-to-school season, which means wardrobes are fall-ified — but it’s still technically summer until the autumn equinox hits on Sept. 22.

That means you have two choices: You could continue living your best brat summer life for the foreseeable future or you could go all in, embracing the very cutesy, very mindful energy of demure fall right now.

The Concept Of Demure Fall Is The Anti-Brat

Sometime around June 7, when Charli XCX’s Brat album was released, the brat summer aesthetic, lifestyle, and overall vibe was born. ‘Tis the season for the messy, chaotic, feral girlies who DGAF about much except partying and having a good time.

Two months later, on Aug. 5, content creator Jools Lebron introduced the concept of being ~demure~ in a viral TikTok video that turned the word into a regular part of everyone’s vocabulary. The concept has varying definitions, but many use the term to describe someone who is productive, minding their own business, and enjoying their clean girl era.

Refusing to let go of summer and continuing your streak of sleepless nights? Brat. Fully embracing fall and the beginning of the new school year? Very cutesy, very demure, very mindful.

The two aesthetics are basically polar opposites of each other, so it makes sense that certain zodiac signs find themselves fitting the vibe of only one of them. If you’ve been trying to figure out which aesthetic actually works for you, your astrological makeup could hold the answer.

The 3 Most Brat Zodiac Signs

No one should be surprised that the fire signs are the least demure in the zodiac. They’re natural leaders who are passionate, unafraid to express themselves, and spontaneous to a fault.

Fun fact: Charli XCX, the CEO of brat summer, is a fire sign.

Aries

Best described as fiery and bold, Aries “thrive on excitement and being unapologetically themselves,” says Patty Kamson, intuitive astrologer, mystic, crystal connoisseur, and spiritual coach. “They’re not afraid to go after what they want, and their headstrong nature can sometimes come off as bratty, but always in a fun, energetic way that draws people in.”

An Aries is also direct and to-the-point — nothing demure here. “Aries does what it wants,” adds Talisa, traditional astrologer and founder of Elysium Rituals x Two Wander. If that doesn’t sound like a brat, nothing does.

Leo

Nothing about the brat aesthetic is modest or unassuming — and neither is a Leo (like Charli!). “Ruled by the sun, center of the solar system, Leo doesn’t mind putting on a show for attention,” Talisa says. Leos are confident, playful, and a little bit dramatic.

According to Kamson, they also know their worth, won’t settle for anything less than the best, and are always the life of the party. 365, party girls, where you at?

Sagittarius

Being brat means doing what you want to do, when you want to do it, which is a great description of how a Sagittarius lives their life.

“Sagittarius is all about freedom and adventure, and they’re not ones to hold back when it comes to living life on their own terms,” Kamson says. “Their clever spirit and love for spontaneity give them that bratty edge, but it’s always with a sense of humor and a zest for life that’s infectious.”

The 3 Most Demure Zodiac Signs

The real demure ones know to keep things low-key. According to Jools, being demure is about not doing too much — being very modest, appearing very presentable, opting to be cutesy and mindful rather than bold and flashy.

Earth and water signs, this is your time to shine.

Cancer

Kamson notes that the gentle, caring nature of a Cancer, known as “the ultimate nurturer of the zodiac,” is what gives them that demure and cutesy vibe. “They’re sensitive souls who prioritize connection and are always mindful of others’ feelings,” she says.

Talisa agrees that their naturally kind and thoughtful way of being is a good fit for this trend.

Virgo

Virgos are basically the epitome of demure, and “mindful” is actually the perfect way to describe them. “They’re thoughtful, detail-oriented, and always striving for perfection in the most modest way,” says Kamson.

They have a deep sense of responsibility and care for others, which makes them naturally demure, and tend to come off as shy or reserved. They won’t settle for anything but the best, with “a keen eye for getting rid of the unnecessary,” says Talisa, something that makes them more mindful than most.

Libra

The very cutesy aspect of this trend is where Libras come in. “Libras are ruled by Venus, the planet of aesthetics — they know the value in appearances,” Talisa says. Always being sure to look your best and make a good impression? Very cutesy, very Libra.

On top of that, Talisa notes that Libras are known as a highly considerate sign, making them extremely mindful of others.

Don’t fall into either category? That’s a big possibility as well. The brat versus demure debate doesn’t account for those who live somewhere in the middle or completely outside both aesthetics. To those, just you wait because winter is coming (and spring soon after).

