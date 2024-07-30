Being bratty has never been more socially acceptable. After Charli XCX released her Brat album on June 7, everyone was reminded to live their best (read: somewhat reckless) life, because no matter what you do, people are going to have something to say about you. You might as well have a good time doing it.

Hitting up a rave after you just spent the last four hours sweating through the streets of New York City? That’s so Brat. Making out with your crush because it’s summer, you’re young, and you can? Even brattier. Having a Brat Summer is about doing, wearing, and saying whatever you want.

To celebrate the chaotic season that applauds going feral, dancing on tables, being down bad crying at the gym or club, and everything in between, I spent seven full days with pure, unadulterated IDGAF energy.

Below, you’ll find my diary of sorts as I bopped around NYC in not much more than a white tank and an exposed bra. Who knows, maybe you’ll be inspired to have a bratty little week of your own.

Saturday: Join A Random Band

I was just minding my business at Connolly’s, the best bar in Rockaway Beach, Queens, when my friends and I started chatting with the band setting up to play. The group asked whether any of us were singers, and my besties, being the true friends that they are, pointed to me. TBQH, I did used to perform as a singer ... in high school ... at the water park in SeaWorld.

‘Cause I’m a singer and all, the band asked if I wanted to perform Amy Winehouse’s “Valerie” with them. On a normal day, I might’ve said no, but since I was committed to living the Brat lifestyle, I said YOLO and agreed.

Brittany Leitner/Elite Daily

I never thought that I’d perform in a bikini and Handover boxers, but here we are. Brat, baby!

Sunday: Get Rid Of All Your Non-Brat Clothes

Honestly, is there anything more bratty than tossing out half the items in your closet because they just weren’t Brat?

Of course, not everyone can or has to go to that extreme, but it feels good to clear out whatever’s weighing you down. In my case, it was excess clothes, but it could feel just as good (if not better) if it were, say, a situationship that just won’t end.

Brittany Leitner/Elite Daily

Bonus points if you’re like me and shoved your local coffee punchcard in your waistband so you can take advantage of a free iced coffee. Brats refueling with caffeine is an absolute necessity.

Monday: Walk The Streets In Your Brattiest ‘Fit

Now that I refreshed my wardrobe, it was time to encapsulate the Brat style. Short shorts are a must, as is this sheer shirt from Unif that I spotted and was instantly obsessed with.

Charli XCX’s style is all about bra straps peeking out, long, wind-blown hair, and NGAF, so I strutted around Brooklyn at 9 a.m. before the temps hit 95 degrees, blasting the Brat album the entire time.

Brittany Leitner/Elite Daily

Since it’s still sooo hot out, I’ve started lugging a water bottle with me everywhere, which stays perfectly hidden in my oversized Baggu camo bag.

I love that this bag was under $55 and made of nylon, so it easily wipes clean. It can handle all of my Brat activities, like getting lost under the table while I’m sipping cocktails without me having to worry that it’s getting dirty.

Tuesday: Make A Hair Change

It’s been a minute since I’ve done anything to my hair, so I decided it could use a little refresh. I’ve been in a Lana Del Rey red mood, which I feel would get Charli’s seal of approval, so I bought a shade called “That’s So Fire” and got it done at a salon.

The best part, IMO, is that I used ColorWonder demi-dye, which lasts up to 20 washes, so I don’t have to totally commit to the color.

Brittany Leitner/Elite Daily

One of the easiest ways to achieve the Brat look is to throw on any white tank top that’s already sitting in your closet. I picked up this Tom of Finland tank top on a trip to Fire Island years ago.

I paired the simple outfit combo with Karl Lagerfeld sunglasses that, honestly, make any outfit instantly B-R-A-T. If you buy just one thing for your Brat Summer, pick some really cool sunnies, then sift through the clothes that you already own. Recycling is bratty, too!

Wednesday: Have A Theme Party For No Reason

My friend threw a shark-themed dinner party on a random Wednesday to celebrate the adoption of her new cat, Pinky, which she nicknamed Sharkie. It doesn’t have to make sense; it just has to be fun.

Brittany Leitner/Elite Daily

I went as the shark who just attacked someone by drawing on fake blood with About-Face’s matte eye paints in the shade “Scream of Consciousness.” Fitting.

Thursday: Make A Brat-Centric TikTok With Your Ride-Or-Dies

Why was learning the “Apple” dance the best 20 minutes of my life?

@brittyleit/TikTok

I invited my friends over for snacks and drinks at my place, only to culminate with shooting the TikTok trend that encapsulates having a Brat Summer.

Put yourself out there and have fun with your besties in the process.

Friday: Fall In Love

That’s right, fall in love — with yourself, with your friends, with a random person you met at the bar.

Personally, I have fallen in love countless times this week: with the weather when it finally dropped under 90 degrees; with anyone who likes my Instagram photos; with my besties after 1 a.m. at the club.

If I had to sum up having a Brat Summer in one way, I’d say it’s about saying yes to basically everything. Don’t second-guess yourself. Do things in the name of having fun. As long as you’re being safe and you’re not hurting anyone else in the process, this is the time to make memories.