Lana Del Rey was, without question, was one of the OG Tumblr girls. From 2012 through 2014, her All-American sad girl aesthetic served as fashion inspo for Cool Kids™️ everywhere, resulting in daisy headbands, denim cutoffs, and white lace dresses in everyone’s summer wardrobe.

Ten years and more than a handful of studio albums later, LDR is set to headline Coachella 2024. Though her music style has evolved over the past decade (see: Lasso, her upcoming country album!!!), at its core, her fashion has stayed consistent, paving the way for the inevitable Lana Del Rey core aesthetic for festival season and beyond.

Lana Del Rey Core Is A Combo Of Other Popular Aesthetics

Many pieces that make up an LDR-inspired look fall into the premise of other current fashion trends. For example, Del Rey frequently styles bows with her ‘fits, a feature of the popular balletcore aesthetic. The “Candy Necklace” singer also fits into the mold of the moody coquette look, with dark lace and corsets.

Daniel Knighton/Contributor/Getty Images

The musician’s signature style plays with a combination of these Pinterest “-core” aesthetics — at the core of the “-cores” is Lana Del Rey. If you’ve already been leaning into these trendy lewks, you could merge them to achieve the Lanacore look without spending much more money.

You May Find The Perfect Lanacore Festival Pieces Where You Least Expect

The origin of Del Rey’s style is something you’ll really need to consider, as many of the pieces the Grammy nominee wears are vintage or vintage-inspired. You’ll most likely find peak Lanacore items at your local thrift store (and at a much better price!).

To increase your chances of vintage shopping success, walk into the store with a clear Lana Del Rey look you want to emulate. Shopping with a vision will help you spot the specific pieces you’ll need to complete the look. Hint: Your vision board should include a combination of:

puff sleeves

velvet

vintage nightgowns

floral slip dresses

cowboy boots

Whether you’re planning on thrifting or are ready to add a full look to your online cart, below you’ll find four Lana Del Rey core festival looks to inspire your shopping this season.

Look No. 1

If you’ve been loving the balletcore and bow trend, this is a great Lana Del Rey look to wear to a music festival.

The key to making this outfit look “more Lana” and less ballerina is to play into dark tones and textures. The black velvet dress and chunky platform loafers give the ensemble some edge.

Look No. 2

Lana Del Rey is not afraid to be ultra-girly with her style. She frequently shows a flowery persona during live performances through her fashion choices. Floral dresses, pastels, ribbons, and butterflies are the ingredients for a successful performance and outfit.

You can achieve the look with a simple pastel slip dress (which you can easily style for other occasions) and affordable butterfly clips in your hair.

Look No. 3

2024 is the year of the country album. Beyoncé just released Cowboy Carter, Post Malone announced his own foray into the Western genre — even Zayn might be getting in on the action. And Lana Del Rey is set to release her country album, Lasso, this year as well. Even if you aren’t attending a country music festival, you can expect festival fashion to have a little country flair this year.

Though Del Rey has yet to make her fashion aesthetic full-on country, you can anticipate casual cowgirl accents. Add a pair of cowboy boots to your festival lineup and get ready to learn a line dance (or two).

Look No. 4

When in doubt about a Lana Del Rey outfit, opt for black. Though the singer isn’t afraid of color, she can often be spotted wearing black on red carpets, on stage, and in unexpected paparazzi run-ins.

Black is classic, dramatic, and always in style. Accessorize a simple black look with lace, bows, and pearl detailing — it’s coquette, but make it Lana.