I Listened To Co-Star For 30 Days To Get Rich & Fall In Love

If you’re a self-proclaimed astrology girlie, there’s a chance you already have the Co-Star app on your phone. Known for its out-of-the-box horoscopes, the viral app launched in 2017 and has since become a daily guide for users. TikTok creator Hannah, 27, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a zodiac newbie, decided to do everything her Co-Star told her for 30 days straight (even the wackiest prompts) to fall in love, get super rich, and test her compatibility with astrology. In this as-told-to, Hannah shares the details of her monthlong experiment.

I’ve been reading tarot cards for years. I even use manifestation practices daily. But for some reason, I never got into astrology. For far too long, my friends have recommended Co-Star to me as a way to dip my toes into astrology. Seriously, everyone and their mother has the app.

After talking to a few friends, I decided to use Co-Star daily for 30 days and share each aspect of the experience with my TikTok followers. TikTok is the platform I take the least seriously of social media platforms, so this experiment perfectly aligned with my content.

While Co-Star doesn’t require this, I narrowed down two goals for my 30-day challenge to avoid feeling overwhelmed. Both goals were things I had never experienced before: falling in love and getting super rich. I could have used different language, like “I’m using Co-Star to attract a partner and abundance,” but in my opinion, the snappier, catchier phrase felt easier for my audience to resonate with. Just think: Who doesn’t want to fall in love and get super rich? It was something that everyone could get on board with.

One of Co-Star’s fan-favorite features is the neatly packaged dos and don’ts section, so I used these seemingly simple suggestions to guide my daily quests. However, as Co-Star users know, the dos and don’ts are hardly easy — surprisingly, they require much thought. When I got bizarre prompts, I had fun interpreting them in abstract ways and making them fit into my day, versus reorienting my entire schedule around trying to find a trench coat to wear or taste-testing veganaise.

Putting myself out there on the internet was a scary decision, but ultimately one that made my Co-Star trial more personal.

One day, Co-Star wrote “Black Widow” underneath my dos section. I could’ve watched Black Widow; learned about Black Widow spiders; or researched various Black Widows. But I took a more creative approach and wore all black instead. I even booked a gym session that night and rock-climbed like a spider. I loved taking a confusing prompt and turning it into a special memory.

The first day of this series was my most viral. I think what made my series stand out was a lot of people use astrology apps, but not every app gives them structure or intention like Co-Star does. And so, by clearly stating, “I’m using this to fall in love and get super rich,” that created stakes for the series. In my third video, I became vulnerable with my followers about my last situationship. My comment section was full of positive reassurance from strangers. Putting myself out there on the internet was a scary decision, but ultimately one that made my Co-Star trial more personal.

Around my fifth video, I noticed my followers, who had different placements than me, would get the same dos and don’ts that I did. I even saw my prompts repeated every week or so. After this continued happening, I decided to explore some other options.

I downloaded Sanctuary, which offered similar brief, horoscope-like prompts, to use alongside Co-Star through the remainder of the experiment. Sanctuary typically breaks down the moon’s placements first and then provides daily recommendations based on your sun and rising signs. On day 13 with Sanctuary, it told me to go about my day a little differently. That afternoon, my sister FaceTimed me and asked if I could go on a walk with her. Normally, I would walk after dinner and end my day with it. But, I took advice from Sanctuary and went.

On my walk with my sister, I ran into a man walking his dog, and we ended up walking two blocks together. It was such a “When does that ever happen?” moment. Being the astute woman I am, I always keep an eye out for a ring when I meet a man, but his left ring finger was completely bare. We didn’t share numbers, and he seems to have a girlfriend (according to my sister who recently spotted him with a beautiful blonde), but I was just grateful for the adorable meet-cute.

Men have come out of the woodwork — I have five crushes right now.

At the end of 30 days on Co-Star (and occasionally Sanctuary), I realized I didn’t resonate with astrology as much as I hoped. But the one thing that I truly loved about the entire challenge is that I lived with intention every single day, which is the core of so many belief systems. I'm not necessarily equating astrology to religion, but I've always thought that certain beliefs will serve you, and as long as something benefits you and doesn't harm others, lean into it. I lived with these intentions of falling in love and getting super rich, and while I didn’t do either during the experiment, it was so much fun to visualize those intentions.

While I don’t use Co-Star or Sanctuary anymore, I’ve maintained those intentions since I ended the challenge. Men have come out of the woodwork — I have five crushes right now, which are usually difficult for me to develop. Work-wise, I’m fully booked with painting commissions through the end of the year. Co-Star taught me that maybe if I don't try so hard and just let things go, the universe will look out for me.

This as-told-to has been condensed and edited for clarity.