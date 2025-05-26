Your June 2025 Horoscope Is Full Of Intention & Desire

Deep breaths — you’ve almost made it to summer. Regardless of whether you’re finishing out the final days of the semester, or saving your best White Lotus-core attire until after the summer solstice, brighter days are most definitely ahead.

June kicks off with a bang when Jupiter enters Cancer on June 9, shifting your attention inward. During this period, themes of home, family, safety, and emotional truth will be top of mind, and you’ll feel called to reconnect with your simplest desires.

Of course, not everything will be smooth sailing, as these matters will be tested repeatedly throughout the month. During the June 11 full moon in Sagittarius, be prepared to reexamine your belief systems and face some hard truths you’ve been ignoring. As Jupiter squares Saturn and Neptune, disruptions to your everyday routine and emotional overwhelm are expected. Fight the cosmic tension just by acting with care, questioning illusions, and staying grounded.

Summer makes its long-awaited return on June 20, with Cancer season starting the day after. On June 25, the Cancer new moon provides a softer energy ideal for setting intentions around home, healing, and who you want in your inner circle.

Some Signs Will Feel June’s Astrology More Than Others

According to astrologer Brilla Samay, Cancers, Taureans, and Virgos have the most to look forward to this month, while Sagittarians, Aries, and Aquarians will have a challenging start to their summer.

“June 2025 is a month of emotional awakening and necessary recalibration,” says the expert. “The key this month? Feel deeply, act wisely, and don’t confuse urgency with alignment. June teaches that the most powerful transformations begin within.”

Ahead, Samay shares each zodiac sign’s horoscope for June 2025.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) KALA STUDIO/Moment/Getty Images It’s important to remain in your body this month, dear Aries. As Jupiter and the new moon illuminate your fourth house of home and family, emotional safety will become your core focus. These relationships will help keep you grounded mid-month when tensions within your personal life begin to flare. “Don’t rush decisions; your nervous system will thank you,” says Samay. “This is your time to build inner stability that supports everything else.”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) It’s time to let your voice be heard, Taurus. “With Jupiter entering your third house, your ideas, words, and local connections expand, but Neptune may blur the lines of who gets you,” says Samay. This communication streak continues on June 25 when the Cancer new moon arrives, supporting new routines in writing, speaking, or meaningful conversations in the process.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Money is on the mind this month, dear Gemini. With lucky planet Jupiter in your second house of material possessions, expect some serious cashflow to come your way — but “only if you're clear on your goals (and your boundaries),” per Samay. This newfound abundance may be tested mid-month, but you’ll be ready to reset your financial priorities by the time the Cancer new moon arrives on June 25.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Oliver Rossi/DigitalVision/Getty Images You are the most powerful zodiac sign this month, dear Cancer! Lucky planet Jupiter moves into your sign on June 9, beginning a “powerful year of expansion, healing, and self-renewal,” per Samay. But even the luckiest zodiac signs still face their fair share of challenges — as Jupiter squares Saturn and Neptune, you will be encouraged to examine both your dreams and your limiting beliefs. Once the new moon arrives in your sign on June 25, you’ll feel the spark of a fresh chapter start within your soul.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) It’s time to look inward, dear Leo. Starting June 9, lucky planet Jupiter begins its year-long journey through your 12th house of the subconscious, making this a time of great spiritual growth, rest, and emotional release. Things may get a little dramatic when Jupiter squares Neptune and Saturn mid-month, so just remember to take stock of your emotions before reacting. By the time the new moon arrives on June 25, you’ll feel incentivized to “retreat, recharge, and restore your connection to the unseen,” per Samay.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Prepare to be a social butterfly this month, Virgo. With Jupiter in your 11th house of friendships, you’ll be able to expand your network like never before, though the planet’s square positioning with Saturn and Neptune may create some challenges within your existing relationships. “Around June 15–18, be mindful of who you trust with your energy,” Samay warns. Once you’ve survived this shadow period, be sure to use the Cancer new moon on June 25 as a time to reconnect with your true allies.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Anastasiia Krivenok/Moment/Getty Images The spotlight is on you this month, Libra — but what else is new? With Jupiter in your 10th house of public image, you may find yourself stepping into a leadership role in June. Not bad for a summer internship, huh?

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Be prepared to expand your horizons this month, Scorpio. Jupiter moves into your ninth house of knowledge on June 9, stirring your interest in travel and higher education. So if you suddenly feel called to study abroad next semester, you know why. La luna will also be able to provide some guidance for you, as the June 11 full moon will shed light on your financial situation, and the Cancer new moon on June 25 will offer you a chance to recommit to your path.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) A season of transformation lies ahead, Sagittarius. That’s because Jupiter enters your eighth house of rebirth on June 9, inspiring some deep emotional work and spiritual growth in the process. As the full moon illuminates the sky on June 11, a “truth you can’t unsee” will be on full display, per Samay. By the time the Cancer new moon rolls around on June 25, you’ll be ready to “reset boundaries, trust your instincts, and begin a new chapter of emotional resilience.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) FG Trade/E+/Getty Images Relationships are on the mind this month, Capricorn. As Jupiter enters your seventh house of committed partnerships on June 9, expect to form new bonds or deepen existing connections. Though you’ll want to be careful about who you let into your circle, as Jupiter’s square positioning with Saturn and Neptune may fog communication or trust. If you’re still second-guessing yourself by the time the Cancer new moon arrives on June 25, allow la luna to “help you choose partnership from a place of clarity, not pressure,” per Samay.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Self-care is essential this month, Aquarius. With Jupiter in your sixth house of health, your most sacred wellness practices are sure to become a staple in your daily routine. Samay recommends using the Cancer new moon on June 25 to solidify your new wellness goals, as the lunation often signifies new beginnings and fresh starts.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Be prepared to reach new creative heights this month, dear Pisces. When Jupiter enters your fifth house of pleasure on June 9, you’ll be able to lock into your passions like never before. That said, Jupiter’s square positioning with Neptune and Saturn may make you rethink your identity and direction, so try not to overthink or second guess yourself. At the end of the month, Samay suggests treating the Cancer new moon like it’s your “portal to love, creativity, and a more emotionally aligned life.”

Source:

Brilla Samay, astrologer, mentor, and spiritual advisor