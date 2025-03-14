Week after week, fans learn more and more about the new crop of guests checked in at The White Lotus, tweaking their theories on potential murderers and victims. As secrets continue to be unlocked throughout Season 3, the more Mike White’s brand of mystery throws fans for a loop. Fortunately, there is one constant viewers can rely on: the show’s chic styling.

Apart from viral moments (like full-frontal surprises and eerie incest vibes), viewers can’t stop talking about the wardrobe, from Chloe’s (Charlotte Le Bon) custom-made ensemble to funkier choices like Rick’s (Walton Goggins) uniform of Hawaiian shirts.

Below, unpack everyone’s obsession with the vacation wardrobe of the ultra-rich, aka White Lotus-core.

A Breakdown Of The White Lotus-Core Aesthetic

Though escapist resort wear is far from new, vacation dressing has been railroaded (and simplified) by the popularity of quiet luxury; you can blame the likes of Sofia Richie and Kendall Jenner, who took their sophisticated minimalist styles on holiday. Now that The White Lotus is back in full swing, so is the maximalist vacay style — with some updates, too.

Since the show launched in 2021, the wardrobe has grown more posh and high fashion one season after another. Season 3, for example, welcomed more designer collaborations (Jacquemus) and tapped into more luxury resort collections (Valentino and Hermès). Despite those changes, costume designer Alex Bovaird says the Thailand-based season still incorporates the show’s signature “noisy, chaotic luxury.” Think: bold patterns, bright colors, skimpy outfits, and excessive status symbols. And the fans love it.

On Reddit, users are hunting down the exact pieces from the show, while on TikTok, people are participating in a new “What I’d Wear To The White Lotus” trend. Even the cast is embracing the style outside of the show. Lisa, for example, rocked the logomania trend on her own vacation.

Fortunately, it’s easy to build a White Lotus-inspired capsule wardrobe without breaking the bank. All you need is a few statement-making essentials — and Bovaird is here to help.

A Flowy Dress Is Key

Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO

One’s stay at The White Lotus involves major R&R. And everyone’s favorite activity? Lounging by the pool (rarely in it). The unofficial poolside uniform, according to Bovaird, is a breezy dress. Just look at Victoria’s (Parker Posey) set of flowy dresses and patterned caftans.

Any dress that flairs away from the body is your best bet, especially in airy, lightweight fabrics like cottons, satins, and linens. Print-wise, embrace the abstract. If you have to do florals, make sure they’re leafy, too. If you really want to channel Victoria, however, wear a caftan. Nothing screams bougie resort wear more than a floor-length tunic.

The Vibe Is Naked Dressing

Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO

Since Season 3 is set in tropical Thailand, where it’s extra warm, the looks are much nakeder than previous seasons. (Season 2’s Italian setting allowed for layering with a dolce vita twist, while Season 1’s Hawaii locale skewed more casual with denims.)

In the newest sunny locale, the item du jour is a coverup, particularly sheer and netted ones (just like mermaidcore). Just look at both Chloe and Chelsea’s (Aimee Lou Wood) outfits. Show off your swim set under a diaphanous mini or a decadent crochet set.

Have Your Swimwear Make A Statement

Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO

Even with a coverup, your swimwear will be on display, so make sure it’s eye-catching. Take Kate’s bikini as an example. She wore a white bra top with ornate floral appliqués to have breakfast — as in the meal you have immediately after you roll out of bed. (Remember, when you’re on a White Lotus vacation, every meal deserves an outfit change, and every leisurely stroll is a makeshift runway.)

Choose swimsuits with intricate, unexpected details, like Kate’s embroidered set or Laurie’s belted one-piece. Texture is also key; crochet, knits, beadings, and cutouts make for an interesting aquatic look. Or, pick a style in a bright, bold hue or a roaring print. Leopard, anyone?

Add A Statement Accessory

Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO

Since the actual clothes are scant this season, accessories come in clutch. To exude White Lotus aura, pack all the extras. “Assuming they’re going somewhere hot and sunny, they need a hat [and] they need a good pair of sandals,” says Bovaird. The works, basically.

Lean into the resort vibes with woven materials and raffias. The earthier, the better. For footwear, embrace the toe-flaunting in thong sandals and toe-ring flats. And don’t forget to cover your head. Apparently, even the cast of the show itself was so enamored with some of the hats, the wardrobe department nearly lost some to the actors.

Bling It Out

Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO

The real signifier of money on the show lies in the jewelry. Per Bovaird, Victoria alone wore over $1 million worth of bling. Fortunately, you don’t need Rolex watches or Cartier bracelets to embody the same blinged-out aesthetic. Bovaird says simply, “Go big to the pool [and] add some bling.” She adds, “If you can get some Hermès, do it. If you can’t, find some good vintage finds to adorn yourself with.”

Bangles are a big favorite this season, from Victoria’s two-toned David Yurman to Chloe’s arm cuffs. Wear as few (one) or as many as you want. Chunky necklaces and fun, more whimsical earrings are also a great addition to your rotation. When in doubt, add one more.

The White Lotus streams on HBO Max on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.