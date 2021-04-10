If you're dating or hooking up with the sign of the ram, you know they're passionate about all life has to offer, and sex is no exception. The scents that'll turn on Aries match their boldness and lust for life. Astrologer Susan Miller told Cosmopolitan UK that citrus scents match well with Aries' vibe. The same goes for floral scents — a nod to Aries season (March 21 - April 19) and Spring, when flowers start to bloom.
"When it comes to choosing a fragrance, Aries likes to stay alert and on their A-game," Miller told Cosmopolitan UK. "Citrus is known to stimulate the senses, as well as the mind." Candles, perfume, and body products that are lemon-scented or grapefruit-scented are a win.
Miller adds that all flowers with thorns are ruled by Aries, so products that smell like honeysuckle, frankincense, myrrh, jasmine and geranium are great picks, too. Bio alchemist and aromatherapist Michelle Gagnon noted to ELLE Decor that frankincense helps soothe the mind and can calm the "the tendencies of aggression and short-tempered action which the Aries can be prone to."
Along with frankincense, specialists from FlowerSchool NY also recommend black pepper, neroli, and clove. With these ingredients in mind, here are some products that can help get your Aries partner in a sexy mood.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
1. fresh's Hesperides Grapefruit Eau de Parfum
This perfume smells like bergamot, rhubarb, and jasmine, with top notes of mandarin, Italian lemon, and grapefruit. Roll it on and Aries will come running.
2. Bath & Body Works Sun-Washed Citrus Room Spray
Need to freshen up your space before Aries comes over? Spritz this Bath & Body Works spray throughout your place.
3. FORVR MOOD Cuffing Season Candle
Bring on all the "cuffing season" vibes with this candle that smells like "salty lemon," "mineral citrus," violets, jasmine, fir, and moss.
4. Casaluna Harmony Oil Diffuser
This amyris, bergamot and olibanum diffuser is "subtly floral" and "slightly spicy" — a total Aries vibe.
5. Chickidee Lemongrass Ginger Candle
This lemongrass and ginger-scented candle (made with coconut wax) might make you and your Aries lover more hungry than horny.
6. Kimberly New York Indigo Love Eau de Parfum
This "sweet tangerine" and honeysuckle blossom perfume is the perfect addition to your pre-date prep.
7. ohii Citrus Tea Pure Stick Deodorant
If you're more chill when it comes to incorporating scents, try out this charcoal-based deodorant that smells like fresh fruit slices and tea.
8. Boy Smells Exploratory Set
This Boy Smells quintet includes FLOR DE LA VIRGEN, which smells like saffron, lemon rind, ivy, jasmine, and musk. What a fiery dream.
9. NEST New York Grapefruit Hand Sanitizing Gel
Hand sanitizer is a staple these days. Why not smell like grapefruit, lily of the valley, and coriander blossom and kill germs at the same time? A win-win.
10. Standard Dose Bodha Ritual Smokeless Incense
This smokeless incense, which smells like violet, frankincense, lavender, sage, geranium, and jasmine, can level up your bedroom if you're getting hot and heavy with your Aries.
11. Momotaro Apotheca Body Oil
This grapefruit and black pepper body oil will have your Aries partner all over you.
12. Chickidee Dead Sea Salt Bath Soak
Looking to soothe your muscles after you've done the deed? Slip into a bath of geranium, orange, and lavender. You might get riled up all over again.
From candles and room sprays to perfumes and colognes, these citrusy, floral goodies will keep things between you and your Aries extra sensual and hot.