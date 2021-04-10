If you're dating or hooking up with the sign of the ram, you know they're passionate about all life has to offer, and sex is no exception. The scents that'll turn on Aries match their boldness and lust for life. Astrologer Susan Miller told Cosmopolitan UK that citrus scents match well with Aries' vibe. The same goes for floral scents — a nod to Aries season (March 21 - April 19) and Spring, when flowers start to bloom.

"When it comes to choosing a fragrance, Aries likes to stay alert and on their A-game," Miller told Cosmopolitan UK. "Citrus is known to stimulate the senses, as well as the mind." Candles, perfume, and body products that are lemon-scented or grapefruit-scented are a win.

Miller adds that all flowers with thorns are ruled by Aries, so products that smell like honeysuckle, frankincense, myrrh, jasmine and geranium are great picks, too. Bio alchemist and aromatherapist Michelle Gagnon noted to ELLE Decor that frankincense helps soothe the mind and can calm the "the tendencies of aggression and short-tempered action which the Aries can be prone to."

Along with frankincense, specialists from FlowerSchool NY also recommend black pepper, neroli, and clove. With these ingredients in mind, here are some products that can help get your Aries partner in a sexy mood.

1. fresh's Hesperides Grapefruit Eau de Parfum Hesperides Grapefruit Eau de Parfum Rollerball $25 | fresh See on fresh This perfume smells like bergamot, rhubarb, and jasmine, with top notes of mandarin, Italian lemon, and grapefruit. Roll it on and Aries will come running.

2. Bath & Body Works Sun-Washed Citrus Room Spray Sun-Washed Citrus Concentrated Room Spray $8.50 | Bath & Body Works See on Bath & Body Works Need to freshen up your space before Aries comes over? Spritz this Bath & Body Works spray throughout your place.

3. FORVR MOOD Cuffing Season Candle Cuffing Season $38 | FORVR MOOD See on FORVR MOOD Bring on all the "cuffing season" vibes with this candle that smells like "salty lemon," "mineral citrus," violets, jasmine, fir, and moss.

4. Casaluna Harmony Oil Diffuser Casaluna Harmony Oil Diffuser $15 | Target See on Target This amyris, bergamot and olibanum diffuser is "subtly floral" and "slightly spicy" — a total Aries vibe.

5. Chickidee Lemongrass Ginger Candle Chickidee Lemongrass Ginger Conscious Candle $8 | ASOS See on ASOS This lemongrass and ginger-scented candle (made with coconut wax) might make you and your Aries lover more hungry than horny.

6. Kimberly New York Indigo Love Eau de Parfum Indigo Love $34 | KIMBERLY New York See on KIMBERLY New York This "sweet tangerine" and honeysuckle blossom perfume is the perfect addition to your pre-date prep.

7. ohii Citrus Tea Pure Stick Deodorant ohii Pure Stick Deodorant $12 | Urban Outfitters See on Urban Outfitters If you're more chill when it comes to incorporating scents, try out this charcoal-based deodorant that smells like fresh fruit slices and tea.

8. Boy Smells Exploratory Set Exploratory Set $20 | Boy Smells See on Boy Smells This Boy Smells quintet includes FLOR DE LA VIRGEN, which smells like saffron, lemon rind, ivy, jasmine, and musk. What a fiery dream.

9. NEST New York Grapefruit Hand Sanitizing Gel Grapefruit Hand Sanitizing Gel $10 | NEST New York See on NEST New York Hand sanitizer is a staple these days. Why not smell like grapefruit, lily of the valley, and coriander blossom and kill germs at the same time? A win-win.

10. Standard Dose Bodha Ritual Smokeless Incense Bodha - Ritual Smokeless Incense $35 | Standard Dose See on Standard Dose This smokeless incense, which smells like violet, frankincense, lavender, sage, geranium, and jasmine, can level up your bedroom if you're getting hot and heavy with your Aries.

11. Momotaro Apotheca Body Oil Body Oil $38 | Momotaro Apotheca See on Momotaro Apotheca This grapefruit and black pepper body oil will have your Aries partner all over you.