Most cuddly sign of the zodiac? It's got to be Taurus. Those born between April 20 and May 20 are totally tactile and lovers of snuggles, so falling asleep without their boo can be a little tough. Nothing can replace an all-night spoon sesh, of course, but a thoughtful text message from their SO may be the next best thing. When coming up with "good night" texts to send your Taurus partner, it's important to remember what Taureans enjoy: feeling safe, being pampered, and getting their way. Like a cashmere blanket and high-thread-count sheets, the best "good night" texts will ensure that your Taurus boo has the sweetest dreams possible.

Those born under the sign of the bull are sometimes accused of being indulgent, but IMO, they just have an appreciation for the finer things in life. After all, is it really a crime to love warm baths, long massages, and expensive candles? This sign may be stubborn, but a nighttime text that appeals to their senses will help them sleep even more effectively than a silk eye mask. If you want your Taurus lover to nod off with a smile on their face, then try texting them one of these cute messages around bedtime.

dowell/Moment/Getty Images

1. "I wish I could be your big spoon tonight."

2. "You're sweeter than Oreo cheesecake. BTW, let's eat Oreo cheesecake together soon."

3. "If I was with you right now, I'd give you the best back massage of your life."

4. "I got some new silk sheets. I can't wait for you to slip into them with me."

5. "I bought you a surprise, but I'm not going to tell you what it is until tomorrow. I'll give you a hint though: it's really, really soft."

6. "Let's have a movie marathon on Friday. Pick any three movies you want."

7. "Why are you always right about everything? It's so annoying... but it's also one of my favorite things about you."

Charday Penn/E+/Getty Images

8. "You would love my new candle. It's called 'Beach Walk' and it smells like sandalwood, salt, and tangerines."

9. "I'd love to run my hands through your hair right now. You have the softest hair in the world."

10. "I hope you know that I would never do anything to hurt you."

11. "I can't wait to start a family with you someday. How many cats do you think we should get?"

12. "I created a Spotify playlist for you with my fave chill songs. You should listen to it as you fall asleep tonight."

13. "I'm so lucky to call you mine."

14. "It's amazing how we always seem to agree on things. I love that about us."

Jasmina007/E+/Getty Images

15. "Sweet dreams. You're so creative that I can only imagine how amazing your dreams are."

16. "I'm too far away to hug you, but just imagine that I'm wrapping you up in the biggest, tightest hug possible."

17. "If I could, I'd plant a thousand kisses on your face right now."

18. "I'm going to pretend I'm snuggling you all night."

19. "I sprayed your favorite scent on my pillow so that my bed always smells like you."

20. "I promise to never let you down, my love."

Nighty night, sleep tight, and remember: Taureans are always right.