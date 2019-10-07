My partner and I live together, and over the years we've built our little nighttime rituals. We get all tucked in and say how much we love each other and good night, every night. Yeah, I know, it’s a little corny, but it's really an extension of our nighttime routine from before we lived together, except then it was all over text message. What can I say, it's fun to be a little lovey dovey before you got to sleep. And having a few “good night” texts to send your partner when you're apart is a great way to let them know they are on your mind before you both drift off to sleep. It not only inspires some good dreams, but helps to reinforce how much you care for you partner.

If sending something cute to your boo before you hit the hay is something you're into but you're not really sure what to say, no worries. That’s because I’ve got plenty of ideas for good night texts to send your boo to help inspire you. You can send these texts just as they are, or you use them as a jumping off point for something a little more personal. Either way, it's just one more fun little way to express just how much your partner means to you and end the day. That way you can leave each night on a cute and loving note, before you head off to snooze town.

Let Them Know Just How Much You Are Missing Them Tonight. Zyn Chakrapong/Shutterstock The only thing better than being all snuggled up in bed is being all snuggled up in bed with the person you love. So, if you’re feeling a little lonely for your partner, chances are they are feeling a little lonely for you, too. But at least you can be together in your dreams by sending them off to sleep with these cute messages. 1. I miss you so much I wish you were here snoring next to me. Yep, that's how much I miss ya. Good night! 💋💋💋 2. Wish I was snuggling with you right now so bad! Guess I’ll have to dream about it instead. Good night babe! 3. I’m trying to hurry up and go to sleep so it can be tomorrow when we're back together. So, good night love! 4. I keep reminding myself that I’m going to dream about you all night, so that I don’t miss you too much right now. G’night! 😘 5. Send a photo of you in bed that conveys how much you miss them with the caption:Words can’t express how much I wish you were here in bed with me. So here’s a pic instead. 😘

Let Them Know How Much They Mean To You. Nothing leads to sweeter dreams than knowing just how much the person you love, loves you in return. So, sending them a text just to express what’s in your heart is a great way to end their day. 6. Hey babe, I’m about to hop into bed. Just wanted to say how much you mean to me one more time before I go to sleep. Good night xoxo. 7. I couldn’t fall asleep until I told you I love you one more time. So… I love you. G’night! 😍 8. Sorry I’ve been quiet, but today was so busy and I’m exhausted. But still, there was NO way I was going to go to sleep without telling my favorite person how much they mean to me and how much I wish they were here… You, that person is you. Good night sweetie!. 9. Hey hon, just wanted to let you know that you’re the last thing I’m thing about before I go to bed tonight. And you’ll be the first thing I think about in the morning. Good night sweetheart! 10. OK, I’m off to dream about my favorite person in the whole world — who makes my waking hours feel like a dream too… If that wasn’t clear, I'm talking about you. 😍 Good night!