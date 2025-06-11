One Love Is Blind success story has just hit the rocks. Actually, it sounds like Lydia Gonzalez and Milton Johnson ended their relationship quite some time ago, but Lydia is only just now making their divorce public. The Season 5 star opened up about the dissolution of her marriage to Milton nearly three years after they exchanged vows on the Netflix reality show.

“I've been quiet for too long,” Lydia said on the June 11 episode of the What’s the Reality? podcast. “I needed to share my thoughts and my experience because what I’ve been suffering in silence has been too much for me to be quiet and keep quiet.”

The revelation comes three years after they tied the knot in the summer of 2022, and two years after their love story aired on Netflix in Love Is Blind Season 5. Their romance seemed pretty rocky on the show, but at the October 2023 reunion, they confirmed they were still happily married. In May 2024, they gushed about their love when celebrating their two-year anniversary. However, Lydia now says issues in the relationship began to arise just six months after their wedding — and they have not been together at all since this past March.

Netflix

“At the beginning, everything was beautiful,” Lydia said. Then, they had an argument over Milton’s refusal to stop speaking with an ex-girlfriend. When she began hearing about Milton “heavily flirting” with other women, the floodgates opened.

“It wasn’t one thing. It was a layer of situations and things that kept piling up,” Lydia said. She was taken aback by a particularly bold requirement he made before he signed any divorce agreements. “When I told him, ‘Hey, I’ll let you know when the divorce papers are ready,’ his response was, ‘I’m not going to sign the papers unless there’s an NDA,’” Lydia said.

While she didn’t go into specific details on the podcast, presumably this NDA is what prevented Lydia from speaking about the divorce for at least three months.