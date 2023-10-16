Lydia & Milton Revealed If They're Still Together After Love Is Blind

Spoiler alert: This post discusses the Love Is Blind Season 5 finale and reunion.

Love Is Blind hasn’t always had the best track record for happy marriages, but Season 5 was a new low on that front. After multiple breakups and unhinged drama, only one couple actually made it out of the season with a pair of wedding rings. Milton and Lydia may have gotten their dream wedding, but did their marriage hold up in the year since the ceremony was filmed? Here’s what we know about their current relationship status.

Lydia and Milton’s wedding was a nail-biter through and through. They both had some serious reservations about whether or not to go through with it on the day of the nuptials, but in the end, the hot-and-cold couple managed to make it down the aisle and say “I do” to one another.

But the story doesn’t end there. At the reunion, Milton and Lydia revealed that their marriage has been able to survive the nearly year and a half since their wedding. The show even played a montage of all Lydia and Milton’s romantic moments in their new married life.

Netflix

To say Milton and Lydia dealt with non-stop drama throughout their relationship would be an understatement. Initially, Lydia was gravitating towards Izzy in the pods, but when he shut things down with her, she shifted all of her attention on Milton.

She was thrown off by their seven-year age gap at first, but developed a connection based on their shared passion for geology and goofy senses of humor. However, once the truth came out that Lydia had dated fellow contestant Uche prior to the show, the floodgates opened.

Lydia and Milton still got engaged, but constantly argued over the polar-opposite ways they handle conflict. As Uche continued to reveal unflattering details about how Lydia acted in his relationship with her, Lydia aggressively fought back, while Milton seemed totally unfazed and nonchalant about the messy situation.

But it’s clear that these differences only made their romance even stronger. The married couple looked super loved-up at the reunion, and were quick to stand up for each other during any argument. While there weren’t many happy endings this season, Love Is Blind still managed to work its magic at least once.