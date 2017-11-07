These 40 Flirty Goodnight Texts Will Give Your Boo Super Hot Dreams

Sending your partner a goodnight text can be really sweet. Who doesn't want to be the last thing the person you're head over heels for is thinking about at night? However, if it's just a simple "nighty night," then it can quickly turn into a routine that kills the magic. That's the last thing you want when the whole point of the message was to make them feel special, right? So in that case, when you're coming up with texts to send your partner before bed, why not get a little more creative? Send some sexting messages for him before bed instead.

When it comes to sending flirty texts for him at night, a little effort goes a long way. If you really want your partner to have sweet dreams, you’re going to have to do better than just, "Yo sweet dreams, boo." You’ve got to add some spice, so your SO can’t ignore it. Depending on whether you want to send a text that’s sweet or sexy AF, you’re sure to find something to say from these 40 flirty goodnight texts for him or her. It’s totally understandable that when it’s late and you’re tired, you don’t have the energy to draft something on your own. Just put your own spin on any of these messages to get a dreamy response.

Text Them Something Sweet

I just wanted to let you know, I have never met anyone like you before. Goodnight, babe.

I really wish you were here with me so I could hug and kiss you goodnight instead.

Just sending you a text to let you know I’m thinking about you before I fall asleep. Goodnight!

I would sleep so much better if you were here with me. Soon. For now, G'nite!

I really wish that instead of this pillow my head was on your chest RN. Nite, babe.

I noticed something tonight. My bed is way more comfortable with you in it.

Words can’t explain how much I miss you, but some random emojis might. So here you go! [Insert random emojis] Goodnight!

I'm half asleep, but I just had to text you and tell you how much you mean to me. Sleep well!

Dream of me tonight, because I’m definitely going to dream about you.

All snuggled up in bed with my cat. There's still plenty of room for you though. Just sayin! Night, boo.

See you soon… in my dreams.

Hey, I just wanted to make sure you were the last person I talked to today. I’ll text you when I wake up so you’re the first person I talk to as well.

My favorite step in my nighttime routine is texting you. Miss you.

I love my bed, but I love you more.

Send Them Something Flirty

I really wish you were here right now. [Insert a selfie of you in bed]

BTW, I bought a really sexy new nightgown. Wish you were here to see it. G’night!

I need my big/little spoon. 😢

It’s gonna be hard to fall asleep without your… snoring. JK. Night, babe.

Do you know how sexy you are? Sexy enough to make falling asleep tonight really hard. G’night.

I’m imagining what would happen if you were here right now. Spoiler alert: Not sleeping. Nighty nite.

Babe, I can't sleep. I just keep imagining all the things we could be doing to each other if you were here.

Brr! It’s freezing here without you here to warm my cold feet — just like you like it. 😉

Have you ever had a sex dream about me? Maybe tonight's the night. Sleep tight.

Hey guess what… I’m wearing that thing you like. Goodnight!

I’m hoping if I text you right before I fall asleep, you’ll appear in my dreams.

If I dream of us together, what should we be doing?

I’m having a hard time falling asleep, because I can’t stop thinking of you.

Ruin Their Sleep With A Super Sexty Goodnight Message

Babe… I wish you were here, so we could cuddle all night — and have sex all morning.

If you were in bed with me right now you wouldn’t be *beside* me, you’d be *inside* me. Just sayin’. Nighty nite.

Did I ever mention I sleep naked? ‘Cause I do. Goodnight babe. 😉

Heya, just wanted to let you know I’m thinking about you touching me. Sweet dreams!

Hey, bae. Tonight I want you to dream about all the things you love to do to me, and then tomorrow I’ll want you to do them. Nighty night!

I wish I could give you a good night kiss tonight... but not on your lips. ;)

Hey, you. Before I go to sleep, I just wanted to let you know how badly I want you. OK, goodnight. 😘

I’m in my bed… you’re in your bed… do you see the problem? G’night!

Go get some sleep, and while you’re at it, dream about all the things you want me to do to you and maybe I’ll do them IRL tomorrow. Nighty nite.

Hey babe, I was just thinking about that time we [fill in the blank]. That was so effing HOT. Good luck falling asleep now. Muwhahaha!

Instead of counting sheep, I’m counting all the places I want to have sex with you. Goodnight!

My bed feels empty without you in it, so do I.

What would I have to say to get you in my bed tonight?

By having a range of messages to send like this, you’ll have something new to say each night you’re not together. Just remember to put your own spin to it, because each relationship is different and you know just what your partner wants to hear.

