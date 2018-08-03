These 25 Sexting Convo Starters Will Get Your Boo All Kinds Of Excited

If you’ve never done it before, then initiating a sexting conversation can feel like an art form. But while there’s no one way to transition from a convo about the weather to one about your kinks, there are some sexting convo starters you can use to kick things off. The intensity of the sext all depends on how well you know the recipient and whether they’re likely to be game, but with these sexy openers, you can test the waters.

As Dr. Michelle Drouin, a relationship expert and psychology professor, previously told Elite Daily, your brain reacts to sexts the same way it does to porn. “Some liken or say sexting is the ‘new first base,'" she said. "So people who are in uncommitted sexual relationships — who are just discovering each other — might use sexting as a way to express their passion, express lust, to spur sexual interaction.” Whether you’re dating, have previously hooked up, or are hoping to hook up with the person on the receiving end of your text, a good sexting conversation starter is sure to push the passion to the next level.

Not sure how to start sexting someone? No matter your relationship with the recipient, these sexy text ideas can help get you started.

If You Want To Know Them Better In Bed AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images What's a sex position you've always wanted to try?

If you could have sex in anywhere other than the bedroom, where would it be?

What gets you wetter/harder than anything?

What’s a sexual fantasy you’ve always had?

What are your thoughts about sex toys?

What do you think about when you touch yourself?

Where are your favorite places to be touched?

Have you ever tried role-playing?

What’s the kinky thing you’ve always wanted to try?

If You Want To Get Them Hot & Bothered I had this really hot dream last night and you were in it. Want to hear about it?

If I were in your bed right now, what would you want me to do to you?

I started thinking about the sex we had last night and now I'm really wet. What was the hottest part for you?

What turns you on the most about my body?

Have you ever had a sex dream about me?

If you could kiss any part of my body right now, where would it be?

What’s your favorite memory in bed with me?

Do you know how sexy you are?

If You Want Some Action AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images I just got some new panties. Do you want to see a pic of me in them?

I'm touching myself. Want to know what I'm thinking about?

I’m feeling really horny. Where should I touch myself?

I really miss your [body part]. How about you send me a pic?

What would you do to me if you were here right now? Tell me and I’ll do it to myself.

I’m naked right now. Want to see?

So what are your thoughts on exchanging nudes?

SOS. The batteries in my vibrator are dead. Will you help me come instead?

Remember, the best sexts are the ones that feel authentic to the person writing them, so do what feels right for you (and whatever gets both you and your boo fired up).

Expert:

Dr. Michelle Drouin, relationship expert and psychology professor

Editor's Note: This story has been updated by Elite Daily staff.