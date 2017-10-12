36 Flirty Texts That’ll Make Your Convo Go From PG To XXX, Fast

The first time I sexted with someone, it was with my long-distance ex. He lived out of state, so we would text each other all day long — and eventually all night, too. It started innocently enough — with casually flirty texts — but before long, things got real hot, real quick. Good sexting material just came easily.

If you’re shy when it comes to dirty talk, you might not think you’re much of a sexter. However, if you're talking with someone who you want to explore sexting with, then easing into the conversation can be a good way to start. Not only can this help you feel more comfortable, but it can also let you gauge your partner’s comfort level and make sure they're open to sexting— because, as always, consent is key, and you might not want to dive right in if you’re not sure they’re up for it. Once you know you're on the same page and the conversation is flowing, you might discover it's not only pretty easy and fun, it’s also a huge confidence booster. Knowing you can turn someone on with nothing but a text? Go you.

So, what do you do if you're texting someone you're into and you start getting turned on? Here are 36 examples of good sexting material to help steer that PG convo into XXX territory, fast.

Mildly-Hot Sexts

Too bad you’re not here right now. FYI: I just got out of the shower. I just thought you should know I love your body. I had an amazing dream about you last night. I would invite you to come over, but I don’t know if I could control myself. BTW… I’m naked right now. Nothing turns me on more than thinking about you. Do you know how sexy you are? If we were in the same room right now, what would you want me to do? I’m imagining what would happen if you were here right now. I think about your lips a lot. The way they look and the way they feel. What would you say if I asked you for a naughty pic?

Medium-Hot Sexts

Bored. Wish you were here in bed with me. Where would you ask me to touch you, if I were there with you? I want to get naked with you right now. Can't sleep. I just keep imagining all the things we could be doing to each other if you were here. Have you ever had a sex dream about me? I can’t control myself when you're around. What's your favorite sex position? If you could do anything you want with me, what would you do? I can't wait to find out if you're as good IRL as when I fantasize about you. I'm so cold RN. Should I put on some clothes? Not to be corny, because I genuinely want to know. What’s your ultimate fantasy? If you could kiss any part of my body, what would it be? And why? ... Also, how (and be descriptive)? Just over here picturing you naked... and I like what I see. Hopping in the shower. Want to come with?

Spicy-Hot Sexts

What are you doing? I'm sitting here imagining you, me, and another... "friend." I just can’t stop thinking about your [body part] in my mouth. I wish you were inside me RN. I had a dream where you made me your submissive, and it was hot AF. I'm texting you with one hand... wish you were here. Thinking about you is making me so wet. What do you think about when you touch yourself? You taste so good in my mouth. I'm so turned on... wanna help me come? I love to imagine you touching yourself.

Remember: Sexting should be fun! And you never have to do anything you don’t want to do, period. Next time your flirty texts turn hotter than you expected, have fun with it — and don't be surprised if you start sweating.