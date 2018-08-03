I was at happy hour with one of my best girlfriends recently when she got a text. "This guy just sent me a d*ck pic," she said as calmly as if she were talking about the weather. I almost spat out my Paloma, which would've been a shame, and asked for context. Unbelievably, she had been on one date with this guy, been texting flirtatiously back and forth and then bam! His unsolicited junk was on her phone. If you're wondering how to start sexting someone, starting out with a racy photo isn't a great idea, especially if you're not sure how the person receiving your pic will react.

My friend and I agreed that we both love a good sexy text exchange, but she hadn't even kissed this guy yet and now probably never would. There's an art to sexting, a way to do it, and a way not to do it. If you're just dipping your toe into a sexy text exchange with someone, first consider your opening line.

The intensity of the sext should be comparable with how well you know this person and what you want from the exchange. If they're pretty much a stranger you'd like to have sex with, then go ahead and be bold! But if you're dating someone, have hooked up, or hope to get hook up soon, you might want to start with a suggestive opening line and build up based upon their response. For whatever scenario you and the recipient of the sext are in, here are 10 openers to get you both going.

If You're Feeling Flirty... Stocksy/JovoJVNC 1. "I know what I wanna do later, but I need to tell you in person." 2. "Guess what I'm thinking about..." 3. "If you could be doing anything with me right now, what would it be?"

If You're Feeling Confident... Stocksy/JovoJVNVC 4. "I can't stop thinking about last night / this morning / last weekend." 5. "I'm making a to-do list... of things to do to you later." 6. "Thanks for the sushi last night. And the d*ck. But mostly the sushi."