Back in the day when you wanted to take hot pictures to send your boyfriend, you had two choices: Polaroids that made every nudie look like a crime scene, or taking your photos to be developed. Luckily, the advent of the camera phone has made sexting a million times easier and hotter. What a time to be alive!

A quick reminder before things get steamy: Consent and trust are both crucial for any good sexting session. Make sure you and your partner are both ready and enthusiastic — nothing is worse than a photo accidentally popping up when, say, you happen to be showing your grandma something on your phone. And before things take a really hot and heavy turn, have a conversation to ensure neither of you will share these photos anywhere. Even if you trust your partner fully, it's still a smart idea to keep your face out of the frame and to hide any identifying details (like tattoos, piercings, scars, or even something in the background of the photo with your name or address).

If you're in the mood to send sexy photos to your partner, but you're lacking inspiration, I got you covered — that is, unless you'd rather go totally bare. Here are some hot photo ideas that your partner will never forget.

1. A PG-Rated Body Part… Naked

Shutterstock

While your first instinct might be to show off your boobs or butt, consider your legs, too. Sit on the bed with your bare legs crossed at the ankle, or drape your legs across the length of the bed. Throw on a sexy pair of heels to really amp up the pose.

2. An R-Rated Body Part… Clothed

We're talking about hiking your skirt up to reveal just a hint of your underwear, or a glimpse of cleavage in a low-cut top, or a mirror shot that perfectly shows off the curve of your butt.

3. Steal Some Of Their Clothes

Did they leave a button-up shirt or jacket laying around? Uh-oh, better let them know with a photo of you draped in their forgotten garments strategically unbuttoned.

4. In Just A Towel

Next time you’re hopping out of the shower, take second to snap a pic of you in nothing but your towel. Your wet, tousled hair and skin covered in water droplets fresh from the shower will have them dreaming of unwrapping you and doing things so dirty, you’ll have to get back in.

5. A Close Up Of Just Your Lips

Shutterstock

Put on your favorite shade of lipstick and send them a snap of you biting or licking your lips.

6. A Lingerie Tease

Does lingerie turn your partner on? Why not send them a sneak preview of their favorite (or soon-to-be new favorite) panties, to let them know what they can look forward to seeing you in later tonight?

7. You In Bed

Make your bed your very own sexy portrait studio. Try laying on your stomach in nothing but underwear, bend your knees, cross your ankles, and take a selfie with your body slightly out of focus in the background. You can also lay on your back with the blanket strategically placed for modesty and your hair fanned out around you. Hotness achieved.

8. A Sexy Series

Send them a visual scavenger hunt with photos of your bare skin leading a trail to somewhere exciting. Then stop just before you reach the... um... destination.

9. Go Bare Back

Your back is beautiful, so don't be afraid to show it off. The bonus is that you can display a mile of bare skin without being explicit. Just head to the nearest mirror, take off your top, look back over your shoulder, and think dirty thoughts. Trust me, the recipient of this text will totally get your point.

10. Two Words: Under. Boob.

Don't get me wrong, good, old-fashioned cleavage is hot, and there's no doubt your partner would be thrilled to get a pic of your décolletage. But how about something a little more unexpected? Go down under with some a flash of under-boob.

Go forth and photograph!

Editor's Note: This post has been updated by Elite Daily Staff.