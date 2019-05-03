21 Dirty Talk Phrases For Beginners That Bring The Heat In Bed

When you're looking to spice things up in the bedroom, dirty talk can be a fun thing to turn to. At face value, dirty talk seems relatively straightforward and easy. All you have to do is say exactly what you want, right? That’s easier said than done for some people. Perhaps you’re new to talking dirty, still working up the confidence to speak that way with your partner, or not 100% sure what to do — it can definitely feel somewhat daunting. If you're looking to add some frisky language to your repertoire, there are some dirty talk phrases for beginners that you can try out as soon as tonight.

Whether you're introducing dirty talk into your bedroom for the first time, or you've tried it before and want to feel more confident, discussing the subject before you hit the sheets might calm your nerves. “When you’re trying something new in the bedroom, talking about it can help set the stage and engage your partner’s desires,” Luna Matatas, a sex and pleasure educator, tells Elite Daily. “You can mention that you’re curious about dirty talk and ask what your partner’s experience is with it or what they think about it. If you’re nervous about trying it out or worried about feeling silly — let them know this too. This can give your partner an opportunity to affirm you, and it can help you take the pressure off of performing perfectly.” Plus, if dirty talk isn’t for you, definitely let your partner know.

Remember, there's no single "right" way to turn up the heat. The best seductive language is the kind that comes naturally to you. But it can sometimes be tough to think straight when your mind is occupied by, um, other things — so feel free to slip a few of these freaky things to say into your back pocket. Learning how to talk dirty should be fun, so try to relax and go with the flow. Before you know it, you'll be a dirty talk pro.

Talk About How You Feel filadendron/E+/Getty Images One of the best ways to ease into a little dirty talk is to describe how your partner's actions make you feel in the moment. Having a great time with your partner? Tell them! Compliments are a great way to introduce dirty talk, according to Matatas. And the more specific you are, the better. “Give compliments using your five senses,” Matatas says. “Instead of saying ‘you’re so sexy,’ try ‘your thighs taste so good’ or ‘the way your neck smells is intoxicating.’ Try whispering, focus on slowing the sentence down, and emphasize one word.” 1. “I love it when you touch me just like that.” 2. “Your skin feels so good up against my skin.” 3. “I love to taste you.. and I love it when you taste me.” 4. “It just feels so good when you're touching me all over.” 5. “I love how your tongue feels.” 6. “You smell so delicious.” 7. “What you’re doing feels amazing.”

Tell Them What You Want To Do To Them A little talk in a low voice will guarantee you their full attention, be it super raunchy or not. “Most people are worried about what to say. This can easily get you stuck in your head trying to script something sexy,” Matatas says. “Instead, play with how you say something. Slow everything down, experiment with whispers close to their ear or neck.” Start with something simple, such as your plans, and whisper them gently in their ear. Besides, who doesn’t love a dirty preview of where the night is going? 8. “I'm going to tear off your clothes and have my way with you.” 9. "I’m going to make you come so hard." 10. "What do you want me to do to you?” 11. “Tonight I am going to kiss every inch of your body — and I mean every inch.” 12. “I’ve been imagining what I'm going to do to you tonight all day long.” 13. “I really want to go down on you.” 14. “I can’t wait to taste you.”

Tell Them What You Want Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images Once you're fully feeling it, don't be afraid to let your partner know what you want. Take control by giving them instructions on exactly what feels good for you. “Dirty talk doesn’t have to be raunchy, but it can if you want it to be!” Matatas says. “Figure out the words that make you most turned on and discuss with your partner any words that are your verbal boundaries.” As an added bonus, this is a great way to encourage and direct your partner toward doing more of what you crave. 15. “First I want you to undress me. Then I want you to kiss every part of my body.” 16. “I need you inside me… now.” 17. “Tonight I want you to take control.” 18. “I’ve always wanted someone to spank me… and I want that someone to be you.” 19. “Make me come.” 20. “Tell me how much you want me.” 21. “I want you to touch my [insert body part].”

Especially when it comes to telling your partner what you want, try out pairing your dirty talk with some physical touch. “You can use your touch on your partner’s body to partner with what you’re saying,” Matatas explains. “An intense, firm touch might accompany dirty talk that is more assertive. Long strokes with your fingers can deepen the hotness of dirty talk that is more sultry or romantic.”

In addition to trying out these phrases and techniques, Matatas also suggests giving a few intimate activities a try in order to get your dirty talk juices flowing. “Pick a sexy activity you already both like to do, for example oral sex or using vibrators, and give or take direction with simple words like faster/slower or harder/softer,” she says.

Another idea is having an erotica date night. “Take turns reading erotica to each other, get silly with animated reading, and practice slowing your words down,” says Matatas. “Reading erotica can also help you build your dirty talk vocabulary. Role-play can also help you bring dramatics into dirty talk. “Embodying a character might inspire a particular tone or specific words,” Matatas adds. “Think about what and how your character or archetype might say in a sexy situation.”

Talking dirty for the first time ever or with a new partner can seem a little scary or daunting, but you may be surprised by just how easily and naturally it rolls off the tongue once you get started — not to mention how totally hot you may both find it. As long as you and your partner enjoy trying out and using dirty talk together, there is no wrong way to go about it.

Expert:

Luna Matatas, sex and pleasure educator