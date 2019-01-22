Valentine's Day can be a corny, pink-and-red, wide-awake nightmare, full of compulsory chocolate-shopping, confetti, and flowers galore. But if you can shut some of that out and get back to what it's really about, it can serve as a great opportunity to show your partner a little extra love... and maybe get a little extra-freaky in the bedroom, too. To kick off your celebration, set the tone with a few dirty-talk texts to send on Valentine's Day Because why would you want another teddy bear grasping at a stuffed red heart that reads "Be Mine" when you can actually have what you really want?

Sending your partner a dirty text in the middle of the day can be the perfect way to get them in the mood for what you have in store later, especially if sexting isn't part of your regular routine. So, to kick things off on the right note, let your lover know what's on your mind by sending them a message that's guaranteed to... ahem... get them on the same page. Not sure what to say? No problem. Here are some dirty Valentine's Day-themed texts to help you get inspired. Warning: Some of these are extra hot.

1. For The Partner Who Doesn’t Like To Celebrate Valentine’s Day. Hirurg/E+/Getty Images I know you think you don’t like to celebrate Valentine’s Day, but tonight I'm going to show you why it’s your new favorite holiday — over and over. If your partner is cynical about this holiday (and really, who can blame them?), it's time to show them the true spirit of the season. This message lets them know this V-Day is going to be a very special night to remember.

2. If You Want To Savor The Seasonal Flavor. I want to taste you melt in my mouth like a box of Valentine’s Day chocolate. Hey, it’s Valentine's Day! If there was ever a day to really let your freak flag fly and let your partner know just how much you want them, this is it.

3. Tricks & Treats Aren’t Just For Halloween . Baby, I’ve got more sexy surprises and tricks up my sleeve than a Whitman’s Sampler, and tonight you’re going to experience them all. If you’re ready to roll out all the tricks and treats in the bedroom this year, don’t be shy about letting your SO know. They’ll be just as excited to celebrate as you are.

4. Have Some Sexy Fun With Puns. Your heart isn’t the only one of your organs that's going to be throbbing tonight when you get your Valentine’s Day gift. No one has ever accused Valentine's Day of being a subtle holiday, so why should you be? Embrace it and let your Valentine know exactly what you want.

5. Share Your Holiday Wish List. All I want for V-Day is for you to eat me like a box of Valentine’s Day chocolates. Sometimes the best way to ring in a holiday is by giving... and sometimes it's by receiving. Just sayin'.

6. Give Them A Naughty Preview. Looking forward to tonight — when I’ll get to cherub all over your body. Get it… cher-rub. Can't go wrong with a good (read: bad) dad joke, can ya?