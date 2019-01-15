If you're single with a taste for romance, you've probably dreamed up the perfect Valentine's Day 2019 — complete with a smashing red outfit, delicious food, the perfect soundtrack, and the sex position you'd like your Valentine's Day evening to end in. One potential hiccup could be that you don't quite have anyone lined up to live out this V-Day fantasy with. If you do have a particular snack in mind, though, you're as good as gold. All you need to make your dreams reality are a couple of flirty texts to send your crush on Valentine’s Day 2019. That's right: You'll need to embrace the delicate and storied art of sliding into your crush's DMs. And there's no better time than Valentine's Day to shoot your shot.

Depending on how comfortable you are with your crush, you can take two distinct approaches. You send a message that's sweet, like the Godiva chocolates you'll probably pick up if your crush says "yes." Or, you can send a message that's spicy... like the night you'll likely have if your crush says "yes." Here's a little inspiration for the digital candy-gram you'll send your crush on Valentine's Day 2019.

If they know you've got major heart eyes Nabi Tang / Stocksy "Every time I get a text from you, I feel like I've been shot by Cupid. 💘"

"Are you a cherub? Because I think you're extra angelic."

"I can't stop thinking about what it would be like to kiss you."

"Hey, it's Valentine's Day? Wanna 🐝🗻?" [Bee mine.]

"So, Valentine's Day is coming up. Are we doing something or what?"

If you're looking for someone to keep you warm on V-Day night Nabi Tang / Stocksy "I'm eating these conversation hearts right now, but I'd rather eat you, TBH. 🤷🏾‍♀️"

"I don't have any frosting, but you can come eat my V-day cookie."

"You look like Aphrodite in the streets... I'm wondering if you're also Aphrodite in the sheets. 🍑"

"I want to wake up on Friday with hella candy and you in my bed."

"I'm trying to put the XXX in XOXOXO. Wanna give me a hand?"