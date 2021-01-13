Show your enthusiasm. If you want your partner to enjoy receiving, it's very helpful to let them know you're having a good time too by showing your enthusiasm, says Jansen. That being said, it can be hard to maintain the same level of excitement if you get tired out, so she suggests pacing yourself in a way where you can stay just as enthusiastic from start to, ahem, finish. “Don't start with the classic up and down. Go slowly to draw out the pleasure including teasing your partner. The benefit is that it feels great. You also don't tire yourself out and get bored with the one-stroke before the time when your partner needs the extra pressure to come," Jansen explains. "When your partner is close, then you can do the up-and-down head bobbing for a minute or two at the end.”

Know your penile anatomy. If you want to give a great blow job, it's good to know exactly what you’re working with, says Schuster, since it will help you better understand how to stimulate your partner effectively. “For penises, most of the nerve endings are around the head of the penis, there aren't as many in the shaft. So you want to focus your efforts on the head,” they explain. But you should also focus your attention on the surrounding area, specifically the balls, adds Schuster. “The balls are super sensitive and many people love having them played with during oral sex. Check in with your partner to see if they like this and if they do, try light touches around and between the balls. You can also use your mouth the same way,” they say.

Use your hands. Want to give great oral? Give yourself a helping hand — literally — says Shuster. “Use your mouth and hands in combination. Allow your mouth to focus on the head while your hands focus on the shaft. Your partner will feel their whole penis being stimulated but your mouth won't get as tired, and your tongue will be able to do some exploring,” they suggest. And don’t be afraid to use some pressure, adds Jensen. “Vulva owners are generally too gentle with penises. Let your hands help as an extension of your mouth. And if you put your hand (thumb and index finger) against your lips, your jaw will relax, preventing the uncomfortable jaw strain that can result,” she says.

Try new positions. If you struggle with your gag reflex, Jansen says trying different positions can help make going down more comfortable. “Extend your throat to make it more straight, as though you are looking up,” suggests Jansen. "This will make it much easier to take in your partner's penis, avoiding the gag reflex. This works well in a position where you're lying on your back and your partner stands off the edge of the bed.”

The wetter, the better. Think you don't need lube for oral sex? Schuster says think again. “Pleasurable stimulation is often about finding the right kind of friction and avoiding painful or uncomfortable friction. Some spit or some lube can go a long way towards creating some slippery fun that avoids any rough sensations,” they explain. Just make sure you don't use an oil-based lube if you're going to also be using latex condoms or toys, reminds Jansen. Although it lasts longer than water-based lubricants, the oil will break down condoms and could cause them to tear.