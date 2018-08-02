Getting comfortable enough to actually enjoy being on the receiving end of oral sex shouldn't be so difficult. After all, when performed correctly, it can bring you extreme pleasure. For some reason, though, many women can't help but experience strong self-conscious feelings about their partner going down on them. Oftentimes, women are so preoccupied by these thoughts that they can't fully focus on the experience. Learning how to relax during oral sex takes time and effort, but this common roadblock shouldn't stop you from ever enjoying cunnilingus.

If you find that you're too stuck in your head to actually relax and enjoy someone going down on you, there are a few different solutions you can try. I spoke to two sex therapists about the reasons why you might be unable to relax while someone goes down on you, strategies for feeling more comfortable during cunnilingus, and when and how you should discuss your concerns about oral sex with your partner.

You probably want to enjoy getting head to the fullest extent possible. If your body just isn't cooperating, though, your mind may be the obstacle. Here are five expert-approved ways to feel more relaxed when your partner's the one putting the moves on you, because you deserve to experience every delicious moment.

1 Consider why you're feeling anxious. Stocksy/Alexey Kuzma The first step toward feeling more comfortable when receiving oral sex is to figure out where your discomfort is actually coming from. Once you find the root of the problem, you can implement the right solutions to help you work through it. "Many women feel that receiving oral sex is more intimate than intercourse as their partner is getting an up close and personal look, smell, and taste of their vulva," says Rachel Hoffman, sex therapist at Union Square Practice. It's common to be self-conscious about the way you look, smell, or taste, and therefore resist oral sex. Another possible reason for hesitation could be that you aren't getting much out of the oral sex. "Some women have difficulty communicating what they find pleasurable," says Hoffman. "Depending on the relationship ... the woman could also feel anxious about what will occur next, [like] if the partner is going to assume they will be having intercourse." If you're simply feeling general anxiety, Hoffman suggests doing some "sensate therapy." Breathe in and focus on where you are at that particular moment. Pay attention to how the sheets feel on your body. Is the air cold or warm? Can you hear music, birds, or cars?

2 Trust that your partner enjoys bringing you pleasure. Stocksy/Alexey Kuzma In the event that you're worried about cleanliness, you can always excuse yourself before getting intimate. Hoffman says to avoid soap that could irritate the area, but that it's fine to quickly wash yourself with some water down there. Being preoccupied with whether or not your partner likes the way you smell or taste is one of the most common reasons why women are unable to relax while receiving oral sex, says certified sex therapist and licensed mental health therapist Kristin Marie Bennion. "That is why some women prefer to receive oral sex right after they shower, but many don't feel the need to do so and learn to trust that their partner is enjoying bringing them pleasure," she says. If your partner is choosing to go down on you, they're likely getting something out of it, too. The person giving oral sex tends to find the experience just as hot as the person on the receiving end. If you're feeling anxious, trust that your partner is getting pleasure out of seeing you enjoy yourself.

3 Learn to feel good about your own body. Stocksy/Milles Studio "Another reason a woman may be uncomfortable during oral sex is that she feels her vulva doesn't look the way that it 'should,'" says Bennion. "There is a popular misconception that there is an 'ideal' way a vulva should look, but that simply isn't true. There are vulvas of all shapes and shades, so developing a positive relationship with [your body] is a great way to begin feeling a lot more comfortable during oral sex." Learning to love your body and understanding your capacity for pleasure are two ways to help make oral sex more enjoyable for both you and your partner.

4 Practice telling your partner what you like and dislike. Stocksy/Leah Flores If the reason you're feeling uncomfortable is that you aren't getting much pleasure, you can kindly communicate with your partner to help them better perform. "If you are able to feel pleasure from clitoral stimulation but your partner is not performing well, you can just give ... small cues during oral sex," says Hoffman. She suggest saying something like, "Can you suck on the clitoris more?" Or, "Rub it with your palm at the same time." And if you get more pleasure from G-spot stimulation, you can ask your partner to finger you while they use their mouth. Getting good at telling a partner what you do and don't prefer will help you to experience more pleasure and is a great way to feel more comfortable and confident when receiving oral sex.