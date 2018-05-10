7 Sexy Poses For Nudes You Can Easily Recreate At Home

To snap or not to snap? That is the question when it comes to nudes, I mean. There's nothing wrong with sending a tantalizing pic of yourself to your partner while they're at the library cramming for finals — for moral support, of course — or just for your own safekeeping. Hey, if you're feeling yourself and the lighting is bomb, you're almost obligated to selfie. This is practically the law. Whatever the inspiration behind your risqué photoshoot, it couldn't hurt to know some of the best poses for nudes.

I learned from Nomi Ellenson, boudoir photographer and creator of Boudoir by Nomi, that taking your best nudes is actually all about positioning yourself to create interesting and dynamic angles. Whether you're crossing your arm over your body so it’s touching a leg, pointing your toes if you’re laying down, or having your hands rest delicately wherever they fall, each of these positions adds character and dimension to your photos.

If that sounds complicated, you're not alone. I know I'm not the only one who has trouble figuring out where to place my hands in an Instagram shot, let alone in nude poses. Posing is so complicated that we've actually started faking candids, now. Ugh, where is Kendall Jenner when you need her?

As it turns out, you don't need to be a supermodel to nail a pose. All you need is a little show and tell. Enter Boudoir By Nomi. "I demonstrate all the poses for my clients because a lot of people don’t know how to accentuate their bodies. They think, 'I want to look as skinny as possible,' and that’s not really what it’s about," Ellenson says. We are beautiful at any shape, size, and weight. The ultimate goal of taking a steamy photo should be to feel confident in your own skin — not to strive to look like you weigh less than you do to fit into society's arbitrary standards of what "sexy" is or pretend to be someone you're not.

Here's what you need to be doing to highlight your favorite physical features next time you strip down for the camera, whether you're taking selfies in your bathroom mirror, posing for a partner you trust, or posing for a professional photographer.

Pose Using a Sheet If you’re interested in taking nudes but don’t want to be totally naked in front of the camera, using a sheet is a great way to tantalize and tap into a sexy reserve. Consider a great master of the form, none other than Marilyn Monroe, as photographed by Douglas Kirkland. Call attention to that bare skin and expose parts of your arms, back, or torso that would only be on view when waking up nude with a lover, just like Marilyn does, and let your partner’s imagination run wild. And remember, confidence is key: channel your inner bombshell and the sheets will barely be visible at all.

Pose to Highlight Your Chest No, you don't need a push-up bra, and don't let anyone con you into thinking that way. All you have to do is roll your shoulders back so that you sit or stand upright and your chest comes forward. Rather than just sticking your chest out, working from your shoulders creates a natural, graceful look. Ellenson says it's her go-to piece of advice when she's working with a new client: not just to accentuate the chest area, but also to improve their posture.

Pose to Showcase Your Torso Annnd stretch. No, really. It's more casual than flexing, so you look like you were just walking around your apartment in your underwear. Alternatively, if you'd prefer more coverage in this area, Ellenson suggests draping your arm across your belly button to draw focus to your chest, waist, and hips.

Pose to Accent Your Back A personal fave! A photo of your silhouette from behind is always attractive. It allows you to be mysterious and flirtatious without feeling too exposed. To add a more personal touch, glance over one shoulder and gently let your hands rest on your tricep. You're doing amazing, sweetie.

Pose to Spotlight Your Legs The point here is to emphasize the natural curvature of your body. Ellenson says, "In terms of creating the illusion of a curve, [if you're laying down] take your top leg and cross it over the other to give yourself a more rounded tush." This works if you're standing up, too, and heels are optional. If heels aren't really your thing or you'd prefer to bare it all, you can point your toes for a similar effect. Remember: shoulders back, torso long, legs crossed.

Pose to Show Off Your Butt Ellenson says that booty shots are always very popular with her clients. Again, one way to make your booty pop is to cross your legs, regardless of whether you're laying down or standing up. The natural twist of your body creates a deeper angle in the small of your back. Don't forget to include the peach emoji in your text or photo caption for this shot.

Pose With a Mirror A mirror can be a nude’s best friend if you have the opportunity to use one, but really any reflective surface will do. It can double the fun or add a sense of mystery. Here, Ellenson uses it to add dimension--now there’s not one but two ways to offer an eyeful with the simple use of a reflection. But you can also use it to tease. Position your camera facing the mirror so it’s out of frame but can still catch just a glimpse of your favorite bare curve, a taste that leaves them wanting more.

The best part about taking nude photos is that all you really need is you — no partner, no expensive lingerie, no professional lighting. It's all about you, your body, and your captivating poses.

Expert:

Nomi Ellenson, Photographer, Boudoir by Nomi