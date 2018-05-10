7 Sexy Poses For Nudes You Can Easily Recreate At Home

To snap or not to snap? That is the question when it comes to nudes, I mean. There's nothing wrong with sending a tantalizing pic of yourself to your partner while they're at the library cramming for finals — for moral support, of course — or just for your own safekeeping. Hey, if you're feeling yourself and the lighting is bomb, you're almost obligated to selfie. This is practically the law. Whatever the inspiration behind your risqué photoshoot, it couldn't hurt to know some of the best poses for nudes.
I learned from Nomi Ellenson, boudoir photographer andcreator of Boudoir by Nomi, that taking your best nudes is actually all about positioning yourself to create interesting and dynamic angles. Whether you're crossing your arm over your body so it’s touching a leg, pointing your toes if you’re laying down, or having your hands rest delicately wherever they fall, each of these positions adds character and dimension to your photos.
If that sounds complicated, you're not alone. I know I'm not the only one who has trouble figuring out where to place my hands in an Instagram shot, let alone in nude poses. Posing is so complicated that we've actually started faking candids, now. Ugh, where is Kendall Jenner when you need her?
As it turns out, you don't need to be a supermodel to nail a pose. All you need is a little show and tell. Enter Boudoir By Nomi. "I demonstrate all the poses for my clients because a lot of people don’t know how to accentuate their bodies. They think, 'I want to look as skinny as possible,' and that’s not really what it’s about," Ellenson says. We are beautiful at any shape, size, and weight. The ultimate goal of taking a steamy photo should be to feel confident in your own skin — not to strive to look like you weigh less than you do to fit into society's arbitrary standards of what "sexy" is or pretend to be someone you're not.
Here's what you need to be doing to highlight your favorite physical features next time you strip down for the camera, whether you're taking selfies in your bathroom mirror, posing for a partner you trust, or posing for a professional photographer.
The best part about taking nude photos is that all you really need is you — no partner, no expensive lingerie, no professional lighting. It's all about you, your body, and your captivating poses.