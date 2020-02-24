After a stellar first-date, securing a second can feel daunting. If flirting via text isn't your forte, don't worry. Letting your crush know you want to see them again isn't as tough as it seems. More often than not, crafting a text that feels authentic to your personality, showcases your communication style, and makes it crystal clear that you're into them is the most effective approach. Here are some examples of flirty texts to send your crush if you can't resist dropping a hint.

1. I had so much fun with you [last night/last weekend/the other day]! I'm definitely looking forward to seeing you soon. 😍

2. I legit can't stop thinking about how amazing the food at [fill-in-the-blank] was. Now it's my turn to take you to my secret spot. 😉

3. Oh no, I think you forgot something at my place! Or maybe I'm just fishing for an excuse to hang out again... I guess there's only one way to find out.

4. Wow, you were so right about [insert show], it's so good. If you're free, let's grab a drink sometime this weekend and discuss.

5. It looks like a new wine bar popped up in [insert neighborhood]. I would love to check it out together. 🍷 💯

6. I still can't stop laughing about [fill-in-the blank movie]. I'm starting to think we should make movie nights a regular thing.✨

7. I had a great time the other night! See you again soon. 🌹

8. You're cute. I had fun. When will I see you again?

9. I was gonna be coy, but... whatever. 🤷‍♀️ I'd love to see you later this week.

Shutterstock

10. I had a dream about you last night and I have no idea what it means. Wanna meet up and help me crack the code? 🕵️‍♀️

11. Are you free sometime this weekend? Let's pick up where we left off. 😉

12. What have you been up to, [insert their name]? Not gonna lie, I've def been wondering when I'll get to see you again.

13. Call me, beep me, if ya wanna reach me. 😘

14. If round one was that much fun, I'm definitely looking forward to round two.

15. For the sake of keeping things 💯, that was absolute 🔥. See you soon.

Even though flirting via text can be high-key stressful, establishing that you're interested in seeing your crush again is a must if you want to keep the forward momentum going. If they don't respond positively, don't fret. It's so much better to gauge a crush's interest level sooner rather than later.