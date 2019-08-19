OK, "ladies first" may be a pretty old, gendered way of thinking. However, there's something to be said about prioritizing your boo, regardless of their (or your) gender. Maybe your partner likes to let you choose the restaurant, or they always know what you need after a long day at school or work. If this is the case, chances are you may be dating one of the four zodiac signs who will put you first no matter what.

Caring for someone can be a great way to connect with them. However, putting your boo first doesn't mean ignoring your own needs. Prioritizing your significant other can be kind and thoughtful, but you never need to suppress your feelings or do anything that makes you uncomfortable. If you're not trying to test out a new move between the sheets or you need a night to yourself, it's always OK to establish some healthy boundaries. Make sure you and your boo feeling good and supported inside and outside of your relationship. It can actually bring you closer together, not further apart. As always, communication is critical.

Here are the four zodiac signs who are most likely to put their partner first.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21) Dedicated to keeping their relationship secure and their boo supported, water sign Scorpio is likely to prioritize their partner's needs and do what their partner wants to do, even if they're secretly not super happy about it. Though Scorpio's intensity in romantic relationships may border on jealousy, there's no doubting that these water signs go all out when they're in love.

Cancer (June 21–July 22) Empathic and sensitive, Cancer is the mother of the zodiac. A known nurturer, Cancer tends to put all of their loved ones ahead of themselves, especially their romantic partners. Though this often makes them a wonderful and attentive partner, serene Cancer may need to be reminded to do some self-care of their own or check in with their needs before tending too much to their boo.

Taurus (April 20–May 20) Slow and steady, Taurus the bull may take a while to really get into a relationship, but once they do, they will always put their partner's needs and comfort first. Romantic and physical, Taurus is likely to cook their partner's favorite foods or give their partner a sweet kiss, in order to make them feel special. With an eye for beauty and a taste for luxury, Taurus is big on gifts and trips.