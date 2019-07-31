5 Zodiac Signs That Orgasm The Most In Bed, So Enjoy The Ride

Orgasms aren't necessarily the "goal" of having sex — you and your partner giving each other pleasure should be. Still, whether you're coming by yourself, with another person, or a mix of the two, it's nice when you finish with "the big O" and leave your sex session satisfied. According to a recent study, it looks like the extent of your sexual satisfaction could be written in the stars. Condom company SKYN collected data on which zodiac signs orgasm the most in bed. The results? When it comes to coming, all the quintessentially sensual star signs come out on top.

For its 2019 Sex and Intimacy Survey, SKYN posed a bunch of spicy Qs to 2,000 adults aged 18-38 in the U.S. and Canada. And the study spills major tea. For example, the survey touches on everyone's favorite sexual positions (give it up for doggy style!) and what sex toys folks use the most (handcuffs are coming for dildos' throne, BTW). And, last but not least, there's info about how people's star signs shine in bed. The responses for the, "Yes, more than once," category are truly interesting:

Leo - 39% Capricorn - 38% Libra - 37% Pisces - 37% Scorpio - 37% Aquarius - 36% Cancer - 35% Gemini - 33% Aries - 32% Taurus - 32% Sagittarius - 32% Virgo - 30%

The top five signs for the "more than once" category — Leo, Capricorn, Libra, Pisces and Scorpio — make absolute sense. They're the five signs that are most indulgent when it comes to sex. Leos, Capricorns, Libras, Pisces, and Scorpios each have a reputation for doing the absolute most in bed — just in different ways.

When it comes to Leos as lovers (and Leos in life, in general), they're always going to want all eyes and attention on them. As astrologer Valerie Mesa says, "In the bedroom, Leo wants to be desired and worshiped. The lion is proud and extremely competitive, so verbal recognition is a must!" Sex with them is "an epic performance" and absolutely "cinematic."

Meanwhile, Capricorns are the hard-workers of the zodiac. But unlike Virgo, Caps have a majorly compassionate side. So you'd be hard-pressed to find a Capricorn lover who isn't going to put in the work by making sure you come every time.

As astrologer Linda Furiate told Elite Daily, "Capricorn is known for their strength and fortitude. They thrive in situations where they can achieve a desired level of success. Their approach in the bedroom is like their approach in the board room — they want to win and to command respect." Perhaps, you could say, a Capricorn's motto is, "Goat hard or goat home."

Libras, ruled by Venus, love sex and love love. So of course they're going to go all in when it comes to bedroom encounters. Another factor to consider is that Libras are represented by the scales with good reason. If a Libra has a lover who's extra generous, then they absolutely are going to reciprocate.

Then there are Pisces, who are just as soft and dreamy as Libras are. Not only are Pisces gentle lovers, but they're also "natural givers" who make sure their partners are well taken care of. When having sex with a Pisces, you'd probably want to make them to feel as loved as they made you feel.

And last but not least, there are Scorpios. Out of the 12 signs, Scorpios are "known for their brooding intense sexuality," according to astrologer Lisa Stardust. Yes, part of that brooding personality means Scorpios typically have a hard time opening up to people. But once they feel comfortable with you? It's game on. There's no doubt that if you're hooking up with a Scorpio, there will definitely be a round one, two, and three in the bedroom.

Whether it's you or your partner(s) who are a Leo, Cap, Pisces, Libra, or Scorpio, it's safe to say you'll end your hookup sessions pleased all around.