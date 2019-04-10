If You Love Make-Up Sex, You're Probably One Of These 4 Zodiac Signs

If every cloud has a silver lining, perhaps make up sex is the sunshine poking through the thunderstorm of a fight you have with your boo. Whether your argument was over the correct way to pronounce "Bon Iver" or why you still haven't meet your partner's sister, sometimes make up sex is the best way to get past the fighting and straight to the, well, make up. If you really love make-up sex after a fight with your boo, it's likely your sign has something to do with it. "Who doesn’t love make up sex? It’s the best way to get rid of residual frustrations in arguments," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Elite Daily. "These four zodiac signs live for make-up sex more than the others."

If jumping into bed after having a little spat seems to make everything better or if you love to get a little physical after getting super emotional — your zodiac sign may be the reason make up sex feels like it's totally the thing for you.

If actions speak louder than words, or if getting hot with anger makes you feel all hot and bothered, you may be one of these four zodiac signs.

Aries (March 20–April 19) Giphy Fiery Aries is the first sign of the zodiac. With their horns up, they like to take a hard stance — in a fight and in the bedroom. "Hot headed Aries may not win the verbal argument, but they will refinery win you over between the sheets," Stardust says. "They will show you how apologetic they are between each orgasm they give you." For this sensual ram, actions speak louder than words. Getting it on after having a fight may totally hit the Aries spot.

Taurus (April 19–May 20) Giphy Earth sign Taurus is super tactile. From loving the finer things in life to being super into getting it on, the second zodiac sign may be super drawn to a post-fight sex session. "Taurus is known for no bull—especially when their sweet nature is challenged," Stardust says. "However, they will show their partner how much they care with delectable kisses and pleasure." Behind their bull horns, earth sign Taurus may be tender and soft. After having it out, they may be super into cuddling it out.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 23) Giphy Ruled by the planet Venus, air sign Libra loves love. Driven by balance, after a big fight they may like to tip the scales in the direction of their boos. "Libras love a good spanking, or spanking others for their wrongdoings in order to equalize relationship issues," Stardust says. From some playful spanking to answering their relationships issues between the sheets, Libras may be super into some make-up sex after a big fight.