When it comes to sex, do you turn the volume up to 11? Or do you prefer to hit mute and concentrate? While there is no wrong answer — do what feels right for you — for some folks sexy times are when they like to let it all go and get loud. Like, real loud. Like soundproof your room, avoid eye contact with the neighbors loud. If you have to grab a pillow to cover your mouth every time you get it on, you're probably one of the zodiac signs most likely to be loud in bed.

For the folks who like to be more, ahem, expressive in the bedroom, they tend to be the signs who feel the most comfortable just letting go and being fully present in the moment, regardless of who may hear them — not that you have to be loud to do that, just that it's a lot of fun. These are signs that don't mind being the center of attention, and are happy to let their partner know what is working for them. So, if either you or your partner happen to be one of the following signs, then it's probably time to start soundproofing your room, because they don't hold back.

ARIES (MARCH 21 TO APRIL 19) Giphy For a fiery sign like Aries, there is no being subtle in life in general, and most definitely not in the bedroom. Ruled by Mars, the planet associate with both passion and aggression, Aries is not shy about going after what they want in the bedroom and letting you know that they are enjoying it. They tend to offer plenty of guidance and praise for their lovers, so don’t be surprised if there is a running dialog during your sex sesh. This is also a sign that that craves new experiences and is eager to take things to their extreme, so they are up for trying just about anything and need an enthusiastic partner on the journey.

LEO (JULY 23 TO AUG. 22) Giphy Is it really any surprise that Leo cranks up the volume in the bedroom? After all, this is a sign that loves to put on a show and have all admiring eyes on them. This is especially true if they have a partner who enjoys the verbal encouragement and is turned on by hearing their partner enjoy themselves. it just speaks to this sign’s generous spirit. And if all that moaning and auditory encouragement just so happens to also earn them more attention and passion from their partner, all the better.