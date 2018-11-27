Just as we all have different styles of walking, writing, dressing, dancing and doing pretty much everything in life, we also each have different approaches when it comes to making love. And, according to a new survey of 3,500 people conducted by sex toy retailer Lovehoney, a lot of those differences in how we are in the bedroom can be attributed to our star signs. So, if you've ever caught yourself thinking questions like, "am I good in bed?" or "what kind of lover am I?", look no further!

According to the survey, more than a fifth of respondents (21 percent) admitted that they'd like to know a potential partner's star sign before entering a relationship with them in order to gauge compatibility. And for good reason! In their survey, the people over at Lovehoney HQ were able to find all sorts of interesting ways in which our star signs influence our preferences in the boudoir.

Whether you're an Aquarius who has sex all the time, a Cancer who's a super faithful lover, a Leo who likes to play games, or a Scorpio who always wants to do it, read along and see what your star sign says about how you behave in the bedroom.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) If you're an Aquarius, let me start off by saying congratulations. In addition to being the most satisfied with your sex life, the study also found that Aquarians are having the most frequent sex. As if that wasn't enough, you're also the most likely to remain faithful to a partner. So, yeah, I'd say your partner is pretty dang lucky to be with you. On top of having the best sex life of all 12 star signs, the study finds Aquariuses are "exciting" and "unpredictable" lovers. Oh, you're also the most likely sign to buy whips. Bow chicka wow wow.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20) If you're a Pisces, it's time to give yourself a pat on the back. Why? Because the study found that Pisces partners are "gentle and emotional lovers who are natural givers." If you naturally gravitate toward lingerie, there's a good reason why: Three out of five Pisces people like to dress up in the bedroom, according to the study.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) If you're a straight-to-the-point Aries, the study finds you likely treat your sex life with the same no-nonsense approach that you treat everything else in life with. In fact, the study found you're more likely to avoid cuddles and bypass foreplay. But don't take that no frills approach to sex to mean Aries lovers aren't up for a little adventure. No, the study actually found that they're the most likely to have tried soft bondage.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Unlike the Aries lover who is trying to get the whole thing over with as quickly and efficiently as possible, Taurus lovers are the most likely to take their time in the bedroom. How do they go about making sex last as long as possible? Well, for starters, the study found they buy more sex toys than any other sign.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) That fun, cool, casual one night stand you had last night? Definitely could have been a Gemini. You see, the study found that Gemini lovers believe that "sex should be fun." As a result, they don't necessarily believe that they have to love the person they're with in order to enjoy a quick boink sesh. Oh, also, if you're hooking up with a Gemini, prepare for some bondage. They tend to buy the most bondage rope, according to the study.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Unlike the casual free spirited Gemini, the study finds that Cancers need to have a strong emotional connection before committing to having sex. When they finally do decide to have sex with you, get ready for a magnificent time because Cancers are "the most sensual lovers" and are also "incredibly faithful," according to the study.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Are you into sex games? Your birth chart might explain why. Leos are the most likely to play them in the bedroom. But dating a Leo is no easy feat. The study found that Leos will "quickly reject a lover who doesn't treat them well." In order to treat them well, the study says they appreciate being complimented and the center of attention.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Of all of the star signs, Virgos have the distinct honor of having the most sexual partners... which, TBH, might be why they're so good at sex. In fact, the study found that Virgos are "diligent lovers who aim for perfection in all aspects of their love life." They perfect their technique by focusing on the "technical aspects of lovemaking."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) The study found that Libras are "easy-going and creative lovers" who believe that "sex is all about sharing and connecting." In fact, if you've ever found yourself inexplicably seduced by a new lover, odds are they were a Libra. The study found that seducing partners comes naturally to them. They're also the most likely to want to be spanked.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) If you're dating a Scorpio, I hope you're up for the challenge. The study found that in addition to being "intense, emotional, passionate and a little mysterious," they also have "an intense sexual appetite." On top of that, the study found that they also are more likely to be possessive at times and that they enjoy dressing up in the bedroom.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Unlike the Taurus who likes to make sex last as long as possible, the study found that the easily bored Sagittarius is the "most likely to enjoy a quickie." If you, too, like quickies and would like to date a Sagittarius, good luck. The study also found that they "like playing hard to get and are notoriously difficult to seduce."