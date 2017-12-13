Why Capricorns Are The Most Overlooked Sign In The Zodiac

If you're anything like my brazen Aries editor, you may have asked yourself (or even someone else, out loud, "What IS a Capricorn even? Like, who cares?" And as a Capricorn, you'll probably read that as extremely hurtful and rude. But it isn't your fault, Cappy. You're just as fun and exciting and unique as every other sign in the zodiac, you've just been ignored. So I'm here to explain why Capricorn is the most overlooked sign in the zodiac, and to give them a little love in the meantime because they might not show it, but trust me, they need a f*cking hug.

Capricorns, first off — make no mistake – are absolute freaks in bed. They are down for whatever, and the more taboo, the more willing they are to go there. They might be by the book in their everyday lives, but in the bedroom, there are no rules. This is where they throw out the rule book and allow themselves to let loose, and since they tend to play it safe in life (they have a perfect rep to protect) it can be like opening floodgates to a world of kink. They're also the best sign when it comes to taking what they want in this world and hustling until they make it happen. They're the best to start a family with, because they know how to create a stable life, they're typically gifted with a dark sense of humor and the ability to make people laugh, and they're also the best when it comes to honoring traditions, making the most Hallmark moments into meaningful memories.

Now that I've gotten through the compliments section, let's get into why astrologers always ignore them.

Capricorns Think Astrology = Horse Manure

Typically speaking, if you bring up astrology with a Capricorn, they'll tell you all the reasons they don't believe in it, which is great and all, but also, we're all just trying to have a good time, Cappy. You don't need to launch into a Ted Talk about how astrology is a pseudo science. We already know that. We're trying to relate here, human to human. Not answer the questions of the universe. You don't have to be so serious about everything.

Capricorns Are Stable, Which Sometimes Translates To Boring

Look, we need Capricorns, because they're the people in the zodiac that know how to create a foundation on which to build a stable and happy life. They're also super realistic about everything, which can make them a pretty rough hang. You can be walking along with a Capricorn, just enjoying the weather, and they'll launch into a realist rant about how we're all just tumbling toward our death beds, leaving you wondering why the f*ck you agreed to go on this picnic.

Capricorns Keep To Themselves

So we've got the two reasons I've stated above, but on top of all that, Capricorns tend to be a pretty private bunch. If they were a decade, they would be the 1950's, because they believe it's best to keep your personal business "where it belongs" (read: buried deep down inside yourself until it turns into an ulcer). The trouble for astrologers is, this behavior is really tough to write about. With Scorpios, who are also very mysterious, you have the occasional emotional outburst that reveals everything. Capricorns just keep their dirty secrets all to themselves until they die.

Capricorns Aren't Huge Party Animals

Sagittarius, the sign before Capricorn, are known for overindulging a bit, and since Capricorn comes after Sagittarius, they represent the lessons that Sagittarius has to learn in their next life, like restraint, discipline, and personal responsibility. Obviously, those don't sound like the most exciting lessons, but they're important, and Capricorn knows that, but the rest of the world tends to breeze right by these lessons, while Capricorn doesn't have that luxury. It's part of what they came here to do, and unfortunately, they truly don't get enough credit for it.