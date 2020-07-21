16 Song Lyrics To Send Your Cancer Partner To Make Them Feel Seen

If your partner was born between June 21 and July 22, then chances are they're a total sap. Despite their tough outer shell, Cancer babies are always in their feels, and when they fall in love, they fall hard. They can't help it — they were born to emote, which is why stable, long-term relationships tend to suit the crabs of the zodiac best. Those born under this sign want an SO they can support, protect, and trust with all their hearts, and I've rounded up some song lyrics to send your Cancer partner that are sure to make them swoon.

Cancers don't play games, y'all. As one of the most loyal signs of the zodiac, Cancers are totally trustworthy, and they need to know they can rely on their SO in return. Instead of one-night-stands, they want a one-and-only, so before you get involved with one, make sure you're committed. Keeping your Cancer partner happy means offering constant reassurance, because for them, feeling safe and secure is even better than feeling sexy. Crabs are far more likely to relate to sweet, sappy love songs than down-and-dirty ones, and if you want to make their day, try texting them these romantic song lyrics.

"Pretty Please" by Dua Lipa Every single night I need your hands on me. When your kiss is kind, you give me sweet relief.

"Slow Down" by Skip Marley & H.E.R. Baby, I've been fantasizing just looking in your eyes. You know I'm looking for more, and you're what I've been praying for.

"Tattoos Together" by Lauv I've been hopin', prayin' we last forever 'cause there's nothin' better than you and I.

"More Than Enough" by Alina Baraz All that really matters is you keep showing up. Promise I'll remind you that you are more than enough.

"Honeymoon Fades" by Sabrina Carpenter I hope we never change. I hope we stay the same. I hope that we can love through the pain after the honeymoon fades.

"Falling" by Trevor Daniel My last made me feel like I would never try again, but when I saw you, I felt something I never felt. Come closer, I'll give you all my love. If you treat me right, baby, I'll give you everything.

"All Me" by Kehlani & Keyshia Cole You know you're my heart, you know I'm about you. I hate when we're apart 'cause I love me around you.

"After Hours" by The Weeknd Without you, I don't wanna sleep 'cause my heart belongs to you. I'll risk it all for you.

"Crowded Room" by Selena Gomez & 6LACK Baby, it's just me and you, just us two, even in a crowded room.

"Conversations In The Dark" by John Legend I will never try to change you. I will always want the same you. Swear on everything I pray to that I won't break your heart.

"World We Created" by Giveon When I leave I'm not lookin' for a replacement for what I got. I need you to trust and believe when I say this: Ain't nothing or nobody that's ever gonna break us.

"That's What Love Is" by Justin Bieber I can feel you even though I haven't touched you. That's what love is.

"Make It Right" by BTS & Lauv All day, all night, baby, I could make it better. I could hold you tighter. You're the light.

"Next To You" by Little Big Town Stay a little longer, please. I sleep a little deeper when you're next to me. You're the fire in my bones. You're my heart and my home.

"OMG" by Carly Rae Jepson & Gryffin When you whisper in my ear, I hear a lullaby, so sing to me all night.

"Lover" by Taylor Swift Can I go where you go? Can we always be this close forever and ever?