I am not going to say that sexual compatibility is the most important part of a relationship, but it is important. It's also one of those things that you probably won't even realize is missing until you give it the old college try. But what if you didn't have to go there to know if your odds of connecting on a physical level were good? Well, one way to get a heads up is to consider astrological compatibility. Since we’re in Virgo season, there's no time like the present to highlight the zodiac signs least sexually compatible with Virgo and why each of these pairings struggle.

While astrology is not destiny, it can offer you some insight into what the potential issues will be. In some cases, and depending on the people themselves, the disconnect is going to be to wide and the compatibility will just not be there. But sometimes if the chemistry is right in all the other ways that matter, some bedroom stumbling blocks can be overcome, but only if you know what the issue is. To understand why Virgo sometimes has trouble connecting with other signs in the bedroom, it's important to understand what is that they need. Virgo is an earth sign that takes a very grounded view to everyting, including sex. As a result, they want security and comfort to feel safe fully unleashing their sexual side. This is also a shy and conservative sign that will shut down when they feel pressured, so they need a sign who is both understanding and patient. The good news is that Virgo is worth the wait. With all that in mind, here are the signs that Virgo will likely have the hardest time connecting with sexually.

Virgo & Gemini Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock Virgo and Gemini are a true meeting of the minds. Both signs share the ruling planet Mercury, which is associated with communication, so they are able to mentally connect and spar verbally in a way that they rarely can with other signs. They make for great friends and business collaborators, but take this connection into the bedroom and there is likely to be some difficulty. Gemini is a sexual extrovert who has few boundaries, as they are driven by curiosity. Virgo is a bit more conservative and slow to open up sexually. That is why these two are much more likely to talk about all the ways they want to improve thier sex lives, including what they want need and are interested in trying, then actually, you know, doing any of it.

Virgo & Leo Leo and Virgo have a lot in common, in particular their loyalty to the people they care about. Both signs are ride or die for their loved ones and this shared value can make them appealing to one another. When it comes to sex, however, these two can face a real struggle for which one’s needs should be the dominant one. Virgo desires emotional security to be comfortable expressing themselves fully in the bedroom, whereas Leo just wants to be appreciated and admired. To Virgo, that can feel selfish and be a turn off, and for Leo Virgo it can come across as cold and judgmental. Not exactly a recipe for passion.

Virgo & Libra Wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock Libra is an air sign ruled by Venus, which means they are all about following their emotions and desires, whereas Virgo is an earth sign ruled by Mercury so they are influenced by intellect and careful analysis and discussion. As you can imagine, this can create serious friction when it comes to the bedroom, and not the good kind. Virgo is deliberate and slow in their pace in opening up and that's something Libra just doesn’t understand. To Libra, if it feels right you can trust your instincts that it is right. Virgo needs some time to analyze the data, so they end up feeling rushed and pressured by Libra, and Libra feels, honestly, a little offended by Virgo. That’s not a dynamic that typically leads to a lot of passion.