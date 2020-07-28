Leo's one of those signs you just can't help but be attracted to. They radiate charisma and charm, and are just such a warm and loving soul. So it's little surprise that Virgo, who typically avoids the "big personality" signs, sometimes falls under Leo's practically gravitational sway. For their part, Leo, who loves to be appreciated, feels honored when a highly selective Virgo crushes on them. In this situation, the question becomes: aside from that initial attraction, are Leo and Virgo compatible?

The answer is a bit complicated. Virgo's an earth sign, so they're driven by a need for order, security, and a strong foundation. Leo, on the other hand, is a fire sign propelled by their passions and emotions. Thes diametrically opposite needs can make it seem as though any love connection between these two signs would be doomed. But since astrology is a guide rather than a guarantee, these differences can create chemistry and opportunity for growth. Here's what else the stars have to say about a Leo and Virgo romance.

Getting close can be tricky for Virgo and Leo, initially.

A Leo and Virgo couple is one of the more rare matches in part because, in the early phases of dating, their differences can make things a bit challenging. Leo's outgoing, engaging, and highly social, whereas Virgo's a little slower to warm, preferring to sit back a bit and observe before fully opening up. For Leo, who's used to their charm breaking down any armor, this can either be seen as a challenge and draw them in more, or it can wound their ego. But just because they might not have that instant, easy chemistry, this doesn’t mean they don’t stand a chance. They each bring different abilities that can help them overcome those early bumps if they want to. Leo's ruled by the sun and is warm, loving, and optimistic, so they don't give up easily. Virgo's ruled by Mercury, the planet associated with communication, which means they have the skills to work through problems and get on the same page with their Leo lover.

They bring out new sides of each other.

Nastasic/E+/Getty Images

If Leo and Virgo can get through their initial roadblocks, they can discover a very exciting and challenging relationship that helps each of them grow and flourish in new ways. Virgo values stability and a safe, secure home life, something Leo never realized they'd appreciate so much. In return, Leo offers Virgo a new lens through which to view the world as one full of possibility and excitement. Virgo helps to ground Leo, who returns the favor by aiding Virgo in giving up control just a little bit and being more present in the moment. Together, this push-and-pull helps each partner grow and opens their eyes to new perspectives. There's a beautiful balance that can offer each of them the best of both worlds.

So, are Leo and Virgo compatible?

From a textbook compatibility standpoint, Leo and Virgo are a bit like star-crossed lovers. There are plenty of reasons why they might not be a fit from a surface perspective. However, when Leo and Virgo click, they can make for a true power couple, provided they find a dynamic and balance that works for them. Typically, this means Leo's the star of the relationship and Virgo fills a more supportive role — to an extent. It's really about being on the same page and sharing the same goals. If they can do that, then there's literally nothing these two can’t do or achieve together.