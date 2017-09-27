What You Need To Know About Each Stage Of Your Relationship With A Virgo

There are many challenges when it comes to dating, especially when you’re dating a Virgo man, woman, or non-binary individual. Don’t get me wrong, Virgos are the most helpful sign of the zodiac by a milestone, but getting a relationship off the ground with a Virgo isn’t always easy. As the analytical earth sign of the zodiac, they’re natural introverts who aren’t always straightforward about their feelings. They can be hard to read, especially if you’re just getting to know them. Not to worry though, because astrology is an incredible tool that can aid in your understanding of all of the not-so-easy-to-understand signs of the zodiac. So if you’re looking for a guide to understanding each stage of dating a Virgo, you’re in luck.

There are challenges to every relationship for sure, but a relationship with a Virgo man, woman, or enby presents its own unique issues. These individuals love to problem solve, even if there isn’t a problem in sight. They’re constantly seeking ways to improve things, which makes them excellent partners — but their nit-picky mannerisms can oftentimes leave you feeling like you don’t measure up. In the beginning, they may fuss over things you’re insecure about, leaving you questioning if you even want to proceed with a relationship. They’re also highly intelligent, often unknowingly causing other people to feel insecure about their own brainpower. However, if you can get past how intimidating they can be, you’re in for a relationship full of support and love. The beginning stages of dating a Virgo may be a challenge, so here’s the breakdown of how to navigate these murky waters:

Stage 1: Before The First Date

Since Virgo is an earth sign, they can be a tad introverted upon meeting, which means that they may not ask you out right away. This doesn’t mean they aren’t interested though — they’re likely just scoping you out a bit before they make their subtle move. Since Virgo men, women, and enbies are so detail-oriented, they tend to analyze potential partners first before even approaching them, just to be sure that the encounter is worth their time. They’re highly selective individuals, so if they’re asking you out, you should definitely feel a bit flattered.

Stage 2: The First Date

Virgos are Mercury-ruled, meaning that they are excellent conversationalists and love to talk, so you’ll likely have plenty of things to chat about thanks to them. They’re highly opinionated, so you’ll likely be hearing their opinions on the latest news or media throughout the evening. Virgos are always filled with wisdom so expect to hear plenty of fun facts, and they’re quick to correct you if you mispronounce something on the menu. Virgos hate to be wrong, so they’re constantly trying to make sure that others don’t embarrass themselves by being wrong (even if you couldn’t care less). As long as you go into the date with a lighthearted attitude, their occasional nitpick shouldn't bother you too much. Overall, they’ll likely try to impress you with how much they know, and it’ll probably work like a charm.

Stage 3: The First Month

After about a month with a Virgo, you'll probably feel like you've been seeing each other for a week. Things move slowly with this sign. They aren't comfortable running into a big emotional affair. You might wonder if they're even interested because they most likely won't sit you down and tell you they are. They will, however, show you that they’re interested through acts of service. Despite being ruled by Mercury, this sign isn’t exactly the most communicative when it comes to their feelings. They prefer to show their partner that they care by remembering important details about you, like picking up something you needed from the store, or fixing the squeaky table leg in your kitchen you’ve been complaining about for weeks. Your Virgo partner will actively seek to make your life easier in any way that they can, making them one of the most reliable signs of the zodiac by far.

If you can accept these things and you don't need to hear words of affirmation so much, you will absolutely love being with a Virgo.

Stage 4: The First Year

Congratulations, you've made it through the most fun year ever (up until this point), and you still have so much to look forward to. If you've made it this far, you probably know what annoys your partner, what they like, what makes them comfortable, and what doesn't. You might have even moved in together. The key from here on out is to focus on communication.

Remember how you accepted that Virgos weren't really big into communication in the beginning of the relationship? It’s going to be important to keep that in mind and practice patience with them as your relationship progresses. Be sure to express your desire to have a better line of communication with them, and they’ll be sure to be receptive. Since they’re the fixers of the zodiac, rest assured that they will do their part in order to improve the relationship in any way they can. Just be sure not to ignore all the little things they do put in effort toward, because these things can easily go unnoticed or overlooked. Emotionally, they will have to work on being a bit more expressive though, if they want any relationship to succeed. Vulnerability is a key part of relationships that you can’t leave out, no matter how logical your zodiac sign may be.