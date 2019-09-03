If you have a reliable person in your life, you are truly blessed. It can take a lot of work to keep all your promises, get things done the right way, and be there for someone. If you're close with any of the most reliable zodiac signs, you know in your heart of hearts they've always got your back.

If you've got placements in Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, or Aquarius in your birth chart, the thought of flaking out on your commitments or letting your friend down literally causes your stomach to churn. It's not so much that you're afraid of offending people. It's more so that you pride yourself on being someone your loved ones can depend on. You've got a set of principles you stick to no matter what. You have an organized way of accomplishing your tasks that leaves no room for procrastination or laziness. At work, your boss knows they can always trust you to do a great job. Your friends and family know they can rely on you to show up on time or remember to bring something. And, when the going gets tough, you're the first person your loved ones call. They know you'll be over at their house within the next 30 minutes to help them figure out what the game plan is so you can fix the problem together.

So, here's to you, Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, or Aquarius — thank you for being somebody to lean on.

Taurus: When They Say They're Doing Something, They Do It

Here's the thing about fixed earth sign Taurus: They don't agree to things easily. They'll take their time to mull over a request and consider how much they care about accomplishing it for you. The reason for this? When they make a promise, they will travel to hell and back just to keep it. When a Taurus makes an agreement, it's been forged with unbreakable iron. You can always trust them to pull through.

Virgo: They're Always There To Lend You A Helping Hand

At the bottom of a Virgo's heart is the desire to be useful for the people in their life. If they can't make their loved ones' lives easier and be a positive influence on them, a Virgo won't know who they are. When you have a Virgo in your life, they're the first people who will help you through a problem and they'll do so in a very practical way. They'll help you move out, paint your garage, or solve a problem.

Capricorn: They Hate Letting Themselves And Others Down

If there's any zodiac sign that sets incredibly high standards for themselves, it's Capricorn. Being a good friend is something a Capricorn likely prides themselves on. They want to be the greatest, most exceptional friend around, and being the cardinal earth sign they are, Capricorn proves their friendship by being reliable in a very literal way. Letting you down means letting themselves down.

Aquarius: They Care Way Too Much Not To Follow Through

Let's not forget Aquarius is ruled by Saturn, planet of long-term commitment. This essentially means that when an Aquarius is set on keeping a promise, they keep it at all costs. At their core, they have a very powerful and loving vision for how the world should be, so if they can't keep their promises, they're deviating from their values. Plus, Aquarius is the zodiac sign of friendship and community. Being a reliable member of that community is beyond important to them.