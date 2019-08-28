How many times have you heard someone say, "I don't like confrontation"? I mean, it sounds noble and all, but what if the truth really needs to come out? People who avoid conflict at all costs might get through life with a few less enemies, but they might not be expressing themselves honestly. They might even end up regretting their decision to withhold the truth. If there are people who simply can not relate to this phenomenon, it's definitely the most confrontational zodiac signs.

Being confrontational is a quality that tends to be looked down upon — which makes sense. Sometimes people take confrontation a bit too far and don't know when to pick their battles. Not every little grievance is worth airing, you know? However, I gotta hand it to these confrontational folks when they tell it like it is at the appropriate time. They're not afraid of causing a scene and, sometimes, a scene should be caused. When there's injustice taking place, who can you rely on to call it out? A confrontational person, that's who. Sometimes you have to risk looking dramatic or intense for the sake of doing the right thing.

Because astrology can say so much about the way you process your emotions and communicate, your birth chart can explain a lot about the way you handle confrontation. If you have your sun, moon, rising, or Mercury in any of the following zodiac signs, you're more likely to be the type of person who isn't afraid of telling the truth.

Aries: They're Always Assertive About Their Feelings

Cardinal fire sign Aries is a force to be reckoned with. When they feel something, holding back is not their forte. Their gut instinct is always to fight for what they believe in, which means they're famous for starting plenty of confrontations. They live by doing now and thinking later. Their impulsive nature might get them in sticky situations every now and then, but they always go for it anyway.

Gemini: They Have Opinions & They're Not Afraid To Share Them

"Chaotic" is Gemini's middle name. You see, when this mutable air sign is in the mood to start a confrontation, they'll do it simply because they want to make things more interesting. Of course, they don't go around causing drama for no reason. However, while some people might not want to rock the boat, Gemini doesn't want to get on the boat if there isn't a chance of it rocking. Someone's gotta bring the entertainment.

Sagittarius: They Blurt Out The First Thing On Their Mind

Sagittarius lives a #nofilter life. They say exactly what they want to say and wish the rest of the world would follow suit and be more honest. Even though some of the things that come out of their mouth might alienate others or seem harsh, Sagittarius just wants to call a spade a spade. They don't want to go through life pretending everything is one way when it's actually quite the opposite. So, why not be a little confrontational?

Aquarius: They're Too Self-Assured Not To Confront You

They don't call Aquarius a humanitarian for nothing. If you want to save the world, you can't exactly sit in the shadows, never pointing out injustice when you see it. When an Aquarius is confrontational, it's because they have a clear vision for how everything should be and don't like when people deviate from it. They'll call out unfairness, unkindness, and fakery day in and day out. They don't mind creating a storm.