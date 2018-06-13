These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Honest & It Can Definitely Get Brutal

Everybody loves an honest person. In fact, I dare you to find someone who prefers being lied to. However, with all this talk of valuing honesty and loathing deceit, very few of us actually want to be told the truth. Why? Because the truth usually sucks. If everyone was really honest about what they were thinking, a lot of feelings would get hurt. No matter how much integrity someone claims to have, chances are they spend a large portion of their social interactions telling white lies that make everyone happy. If you're wondering who's terrible at lying, look no further than the three most honest zodiac signs: Sagittarius, Aries, and Virgo.

When you imagine someone who's the very picture of purity, truth, and honor, you probably think of a total and complete angel, someone who would never hurt a fly. Well, your imagination is lying to you — pun intended. If we're being honest here, the people who tell the truth are often the most brusque, rude, and unapologetic of us all. But hey, maybe it's the most caustic characters who are the real angels. I mean, they're not the ones telling you lies, no matter how much you really want to hear them.

Sagittarius: They Say What Everyone Is Really Thinking

There's always that person in an awkward situation who calls everyone out and lets it be known that this is actually very awkward. Naturally, the situation inevitably becomes even more awkward. The person who's probably responsible? A Sagittarius. They're like the truth-tellers of society and it's almost always a thankless job. They never mince words and they rarely ever glide around your feelings. If they're feeling a certain way, they won't go out of their way to hide it.

However, their honesty can also be the pleasant release you're looking for. If you're just dying for someone to say what everyone else is thinking, you can always rely on a Sagittarius for relief. Even if what everyone is clearly thinking is the furthest thing from kind, a Sagittarius doesn't care. Why should they? After all, it's the truth.

Aries: They Say The First Thing That Comes To Mind

An Aries has no filter for their brutally honest mouth. Their impulsive nature repeatedly leaves them with their foot in their mouth. They're the type of person who reacts immediately, never thinking something over before going with their gut instinct. In any situation, no matter how delicate or professional, you'll be able to tell what an Aries is thinking. While they probably wish they could hide their feelings better, they're simply incapable of forming a lie before they blurt out the truth.

On the bright side, you'll never have to guess whether or not an Aries is telling the truth. Like the children of the zodiac, they never quite formed the social awareness it takes to keep their mouth shut. But hey, if an Aries has a good opinion, you can trust it. If they have a bad opinion, well. Now you can move on.

Virgo: They're Known For Giving Harsh Criticism

Virgos are relentless perfectionists and they never stop searching for flaws for one second. It's as though a Virgo has blacklight vision, and wherever they look, all they see are the stains no one else is noticing. Because they care so much about remedying problems, they physically can't keep the truth to themselves. If something is wrong, a Virgo will implode if they can't let everyone know about it.

Luckily, you can trust that their painful honesty doesn't come from a bad place. A Virgo truly just wants everything to be the best it can be, and if they pretend everything is already perfect, there's no room for growth. Even though you probably just wish they'd shut up for once, you know you're secretly glad they were honest enough to tell you that the dress you just tried on doesn't fit right.