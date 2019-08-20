Friendship is ridiculously important. I bet you and I can agree there's nothing more beautiful than opening your heart and letting someone enter it. No matter how difficult life has been for me, I always found friends in the most unexpected places who have helped me through it. Even when I've felt all alone with my pain, my friends have proven me wrong. At the end of the day, human beings are social creatures who crave connection from the depths of their souls and there are millions of ways to be a friend. Let's talk about the type of friend you are, according to your zodiac sign, because you bring something so special to the table.

Of course, in order to have good friends, you have to be a good friend, too. Although friendship requires you to put in time and effort, it's always worth it in the long run. While everyone has their own definition of friendship, I personally value loyalty, empathy, and a willingness to have fun above all other things. And you know what? My birth chart supports these sentiments. So, if you're wondering what type of all-encompassing pal you are, read the descriptions for your sun, moon, rising, and Venus signs. Chances are, you're a different type of friend to so many different people.

ShutterStock

Aries: The Motivational Friend

You're your friends' biggest fan and you'll go to great lengths to make sure they know it. When you're in the audience at one of their plays or recitals, you're cheering them on louder than everyone else combined. When they're going through a hard time, your positive energy always gives them the push they need to keep on going.

Taurus: The Loyal Friend

You're a rock in your friends' lives and they know you'll never go anywhere, no matter how difficult life gets. You never break your promises and you're always defending their names when they're not around. You're the type of friend who brags about being someone's friend.

Gemini: The Hilarious Friend

Whenever you're around, your friends are laughing uncontrollably. You have such a fun and frisky perspective of life, your buddies can always rely on you for a good time. You're also always available for a long conversation and a damn good pep talk because you're so insightful.

Cancer: The Compassionate Friend

You're the type of friend who never fails to make others feel loved and cared for. You'd remind your pals of all the amazing qualities they have all day long if you had to because you want them to feel powerful in your presence. Whenever they're going through a painful experience, you're always a shoulder to cry on.

Shutterstock

Leo: The Generous Friend

You'd share everything you've got with your friends and then some. Being able to give them gifts, opportunities, and love makes you feel so happy. You'll take your friends under your wing, introduce them to amazing people, and bring them to all the best parties. You want your friends to thrive.

Virgo: The Problem-Solving Friend

You're the type of friend who would help your pals through their hardships in a very practical way. If they need help applying for jobs, you'll rewrite their resumés for free. If they need someone to help paint their bedroom walls, you'll be there in an instant. Nothing makes you happier than making their lives easier.

Libra: The Socialite Friend

You're the type of friend who's always down for long, stimulating conversations in which you discover deeper meanings about life. You're incredibly fascinating to be around and you're always the person who introduces your friends to each other. You're a harmonizing and connecting force.

Scorpio: The Ride-Or-Die Friend

Your commitment to your friends is so deep and intense, it brings up emotions in all of you. You have this way of conjuring "friendship at first sight," as though you were destined to find each other. There's nothing you wouldn't do for your pals. If someone is their enemy, they're your enemy, too.

Shutterstock

Sagittarius: The Adventurous Friend

Your friends can always rely on you for a wild night. You're down for anything, no matter how out of this world or ridiculous the plans might sound. You help your friends climb out of their comfort zones so they can try new things. Memories made with you are memories forever.

Capricorn: The Inspirational Friend

You're deeply committed to your friendships, so if you decide to let someone in your life, you're in it for the long haul. You take everything seriously and your friendships are no different. You also have an ambitious mindset and you're always inspiring your friends to follow their dreams.

Aquarius: The Eccentric Friend

You're the type of friend who's unlike any other friend someone may have. You march to the beat of your own drum and you're always going against the grain. Being around you inspires your friends to be true to themselves and remain unafraid of standing out in a crowd. You bring out the best in them.

Pisces: The Intuitive Friend

You know your friends on a deeper level than any of their other friends. This is because of your natural ability to understand where someone is coming from. No matter what, your friends can trust you to open up about how they're feeling and know you won't judge them for it.