There's a whole lot more to a zodiac sign than meets the eye, and with the sun entering Virgo on Aug. 22, now would be an excellent time to expand on what Virgo's ruling planet means and how it describes this mutable earth sign's energy, because it's all connected. Although, in addition to being an incredible tool for cultivating self-awareness, the divine wisdom of astrology can be used in a number of different ways.

While many would typically recognize Virgo's planetary ruler, Mercury, for its notorious retrograde cycles, the duality and resourcefulness of the brilliant messenger god is something you'll never cease to tap into. Intellectually driven and a celestial encyclopedia of hard facts, Mercury governs everything from your communication style to your immediate surroundings. It's the planet of commerce, mindfulness, transportation, cognitive functioning, thought process, and everything in between. It's no wonder the world fears the thought of Mercury retrograde. Ruler of both Gemini and Virgo, the messenger god's power is often overlooked.

For more context on Mercury and how it shows up in your life, check where it's located on your birth chart. This will not only showcase your style of communicating, but also the way you get things done. It's no secret Virgo loves to be of service to the world, in order to make it a better place. This where savvy Mercury comes in to save the day, and in more ways than one.

Shutterstock

A Closer Look At Virgo's Planetary Ruler, Mercury

Did you know Mercury is the closest planet to the sun and the fastest in the solar system According to NinePlanets.org, Mercury orbits around the sun every 88 days. If you're wondering why I keep referring to this planet as "clever" and "resourceful," it's because Mercury governs everything going through your mind on a day-today basis, not to mention the meticulous details you encounter in your everyday life.

If you're familiar with the astrological houses in a birth chart, then you likely already know Virgo governs the sixth house, which has everything to do with your daily routine and due diligence. This area of the chart — along with the third house, which belongs to Gemini — is very mercurial. Mercury-ruled Virgo governs the little things like your calendar reminders, Post-it Notes, text messages, and means of transportation getting you up in the morning, and to places you need to be.

Despite how mundane or uneventful these parts of life seem to be, they're all incredibly necessary. Once again, these themes are all very Virgoan, as they have everything do with your daily routine and rituals, but more importantly, your responsibility to yourself and to others. Each of the planets in astrology have a backstory, and it's no different with Mercury. In Roman mythology, Mercury was the go-to interpreter, translator, and transporter of goods and messages, which speaks to its problem-solving personality and general savviness.

Sitting across from dreamy Pisces, a symbol of compassion and the universal realm, Mercury-ruled Virgo's mutable earth sign is symbolic of the soul's mission after it's been fully integrated with its physical surroundings. Keeping the essence of Mercury in mind, have you ever considered a way to tap into your mind, body, and soul for the greater good? Although this may sound like a chore in itself, it's not as difficult as it seems. The mind and precision of a Virgo is an extraordinary thing, so why not think of ways to benefit from its magic, personally and collectively?

Understanding the symbolism behind all 12 zodiac archetypes is nothing short of impossible if you haven't done your cosmic due diligence. Getting acquainted with a zodiac sign's planetary ruler and unique mythology is only the beginning.