Anyone who's ever had a disagreement knows how hard it can be to reach a compromise that everyone is satisfied with. And let's be real, some of us are much better at meeting in the middle than others. If you've ever wondered whether your crush, Tinder match, or casual FWB lacks flexibility, the ancient wisdom of astrology is here to help you figure it out. Don't get me wrong, the stubborn zodiac signs who struggle to compromise aren't necessarily people you should automatically avoid dating. However, working through conflict with people who can't always see the big picture, may require more patience and flexibility on your part. Here are the signs that might need to work on their ability to compromise.

Taurus

If you haven't heard, Tauruses are some of the most delightful people around. They're funny, sentimental, loving, and unwaveringly loyal. However, when it comes to working through issues, they are quick to shut down. "In the case of a disagreement, stubbornness can close down the communication channels," professional astrologer Rachel Lang previously told Bustle. "In those instances, as well as others, Taurus would benefit from seeing things through a different perspective rather than remaining set."

Leo

As the official divas (and divos) of the zodiac, Leos find it genuinely hard to consider the needs of others as equally important as their own. It's not because they don't love and care for their partners, but rather, they are uncomfortable making changes and adjustments in general. "They could drag their feet in making a move, leaving an unhealthy relationship, or even changing up a routine," Lang said. "For this reason, Leo can make a committed partner. However, their stubborn tendencies can keep them feeling stuck from time to time."

Shutterstock

Scorpio

"[Scorpios] are fearless and stubborn, and even when life gets a little tricky, they merely take it on the chin and keep going." Despite their initial unwillingness to compromise, with some encouragement and open communication, Scorpios can slowly start to become more self-aware. Even with their flaws (we all have them!), Scorpios can also be fascinating, smart, and incredibly sexy. So, if you don't mind putting up with their hard-headed tendencies, they can make deeply loving and inspiring partners.

Capricorn

Capricorns are known for valuing justice and fairness above all else. Their strong convictions make them amazing advocates, but when it comes to love, getting a Capricorn to relent and meet you in the middle could take forever. "As an earth sign, Capricorn is probably the most grounded sign of the zodiac," astrologer Danny Larkin wrote for Vice. However, it's easy for them to become self-righteous and judgy to the point that they can't take their partner's needs into account. "Capricorns can be too judgmental of their suitors, imagining red flags everywhere and ultimately ending up with the nagging feeling that their prospect just doesn’t have their shit together."

Although dating someone who's stubborn and struggles to compromise probably won't be a walk in the park, every zodiac sign comes with their own unique forms of baggage. So, when dating one of the zodiac signs mentioned above, finding ways to ensure you're both feeling heard and respected is key.