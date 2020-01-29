Ice cream. Alanis Morissette karaoke. Obsessively reading your horoscope and saging your house. There can be a lot of cures for the relationship blues, and while astrology can't dictate (or fix) everything in your love life, knowing the zodiac sign most likely to break your heart may help you steer clear of future heartache. It may also give you some perspective on your romantic past. Insight and intuition? Sounds like a win-win to me.

Whether you and your ex had been drifting apart for a while or the breakup came out of nowhere, moving on from a relationship can take on many forms. From going on a dating break to planning a big night out with your friends, healing can look different for everyone. While there's no one right way to move on with your life, the first step to fixing a broken heart is often to listen to your gut. There's no way around it: Breakups can be a huge bummer. But talking to your friends, taking part in your favorite hobbies, or treating yourself to a delicious meal can make it all a bit better.

And if you're looking for some celestial guidance, here's the sign most likely to break your heart, according to your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21–April 19) — Aries (March 21–April 19) Powerhouse Aries likes to come in first. While their passion and electricity are totally swoon-worthy, an Aries-Aries love story can soon become a tale of competition, fighting, and always trying to one-up each other.

Taurus (April 20–May 20) — Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22) Taurus is all about staying in, getting cozy, and building on routines and habits. Social Libra is all about group-hangs, going out, and spending time with friends and family. While these two signs are both ruled by Venus, they're likely to fight over how to spend date night.

Gemini (May 21–June 20) — Cancer (June 21–July 22) Air sign Gemini needs to laugh, play, and not take anything too seriously. Water sign Cancer needs deep emotional talks, commitment, and lots of stability. Though the twins may totally fall for the crab, they'll struggle to find a balance of fun and feelings.

Cancer (June 21–July 22) — Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21) What do you get when you add water to water? A flooded basement. Tender Cancer feels their feelings and doesn't care who knows it. While their emotional depth is one of their greatest qualities, trying to date water sign Scorpio may be simply too much for all parties involved. SammyVision/Moment/Getty Images

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22) — Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19) Though Leo may be initially attracted to Capricorn's ambition, in the long run, they'll likely get too caught up in their own competitive nature. Leo likes to be the center of attention — they'll want a partner who will celebrate the little things, not one who is always looking ahead.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22) — Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) Virgo is the person with the plan. They need someone that's dependable and timely, who will make them feel safe and secure. While Sag's adventurous spirit is surely a turn on, Virgo will hate feeling like the "Bad Cop" when Sag is always late or flakey.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22) — Cancer (June 21–July 22) Libra wants to share their love with their friends and family; Cancer wants to stay inside and develop a deeper personal connection. Though they may have feelings for each other, Libra may get confused, and ultimately, hurt by the way Cancer expresses their love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21) — Aries (March 21–April 19) Brooding Scorpio is like a "Private! Keep Out!" sign hung above four different padlocks. While they may be drawn to fire sign Aries' cheerful demeanor, they'll likely feel ignored or rejected when Aries wants to post or talk about their relationship.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) — Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) Though a Sag-Sag relationship may sound like a never-ending adventure, they may struggle to find grounding and support in their relationship. When both partners are striving for independence and excitement, that can create a lack of stability between them.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19) — Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22) Capricorn is all about practicality. They establish big goals for themselves early in life and work hard to meet those goals every step of the way. While air sign Libra may be a breath of fresh, social air, Libra's penchant for imagination and fantasy may stress Cappy out.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18) — Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19) Quirky Aquarius likes to do things in their own way. They value freedom, and they need a partner who will support them in their choices. Though Capricorn may give them a sense of stability, Aquarius is likely to feel misunderstood by Cappy's dedication to rules and tradition.